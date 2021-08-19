A second-place finish at the Dane County Invite started the season off on a high note for the Monona Grove girls tennis squad on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Mary Clark won the No. 2 singles bracket by defeating Sarah Kopp of McFarland (2-0, 2-0) in the championship match. Clark also bested Elsa Marley of Madison East (6-2, 6-1) in the first round and knocked off Amy Yao of Madison Memorial (6-1, 6-1) in the semifinals to reach the championship.
Ava Lee won the No. 3 singles bracket by defeating Cora Smith (6-2, 6-0) in the championship. In the first round, Lee breezed past Stoughton’s Anja Royko (6-0, 6-0) and beat Ivy Phelps McGuire of Madison La Follette (6-1, 6-0) in the semifinals.
Paige Hanson won the No. 4 singles bracket after winning her first-round matchup against DeForest’s Sophia Golliher (6-2, 6-1), defeated Ellen Bach of Madison Memorial (6-2, 6-1) in the semifinal and won the championship match (6-0, 6-4) against Mairin Leary of Sun Prairie.
In No. 1 singles, Eliza Martin defeated Emily Zamber of Madison La Follette (6-1, 6-0) in the first round and knocked off Jaylyn Decorah (6-2, 6-0) of Madison East in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. Martin lost (6-2, 6-3) to Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang.
In doubles, after losing in the first round (4-6, 6-3, 10-1) to Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu of Madison Memorial, Kate Walsh and Marissa Light battled back. They won over Sitara Ihlenfield and Caitlyn Foster of Madison East (6-1, 6-2) in the consolation semifinals. Walsh and Marissa Light defeated Mikayla Wheeler and Sierra Bergman (6-1, 6-0) to win the No. 1 doubles consolation bracket.
For the No. 2 doubles bracket, Emily Clevidence and Riley Perkins won their first-round match (6-2, 6-4) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt of McFarland before falling in the semifinals (6-1, 6-3) against Emily Cai and Elfin Wiriyan of Madison Memorial. Clevidence and Perkins earned a third-place finish by defeating Nicole Everson and Shiloh Wilson (6-1, 6-0).
In the No. 3 doubles, Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon lost a tough first-round match (3-6, 6-4, 10-7) to Leah Schroeder and Lexa Bryant of Sun Prairie. After winning the consolation semifinals against Carley O’Connor and Marin Catencamp of DeForest (6-3, 6-3), Plourd and Nuon lost the consolation championship (7-5, 6-2) to McFarland’s Emily Roe and Colby Spangler.
Team scores: Madison Memorial 44, Monona Grove 38.5, Sun Prairie 21, McFarland 20.5, DeForest 17, Madison La Follette 16.5, Stoughton 13, Madison East 6.