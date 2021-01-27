Monona City Councilor Kristie Goforth is set to host a virtual town hall next Tuesday to discuss staying safe amid a rise in local crime.

The event will be livestreamed on Goforth’s Facebook page on Feb. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. For those who cannot attend the livestream, a recording of the listening session will be posted on YouTube.

Goforth will be joined by interim Monona Police Chief Sara Deuman, Monona Police Officer Nate Reynolds, and Briarpatch Executive Director Gloria Reyes. The panelists will discuss tips on increasing personal safety, the safety of your home and property, as well as the safety of all Monona neighborhoods.

Members of the public are encouraged to actively participate by answering questions posed throughout the session.

