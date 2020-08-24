Dane County is lifting its slow no wake order on Wicawak Bay effective immediately.

The order has been in place since July 16 due to above normal rainfall. Recent dry weather has helped lake levels decline.

Boaters are reminded that all lakes in the Yahara chain have permanent, year-round 200-feet from shore slow no wake restrictions. For more information about slow-no-wake, visit https://lwrd.countyofdane.com/slownowake.

