MONONA GROVE SOFTBALL

Monona Grove softball wins regional title with win over Holmen

  Updated
Regional title


The Silver Eagles celebrate with the regional title after defeating Holmen 10-2 on Friday, May 27. 

Briefly trailing in its regional final, the Monona Grove softball team never wavered.

The Silver Eagles took care of business with a 10-2 victory over Holmen to win the program’s second ever regional title on Friday, May 27.

Zoey Darwin


Senior Zoey Darwin heads to third base in Monona Grove's 10-2 win over Holmen on Friday, May 27. 

“We got a good senior crew this year, and they want to take it to state, so they realized they had to step up their game,” said Monona Grove head coach Chris Uschan. “We’ve been working on hitting all week long, and if we can produce runs, K-Mac is on the mound and we play solid defense, we believe we can take it.”

Holmen scored a run in the top of the first inning off a double and then scored on a bunt single in the third, taking a 2-0 lead.

Junior Liz Priebusch drove in sophomore Jeneya Perez on a single in the bottom of the third. Senior Paige Hanson hit a two-run single to score Priebusch and freshman Cathryn Zegadlo, giving MG a 3-2 lead.

Senior Emma Lee hit a single which scored junior Dani Lucey.

“I showed up at the field and Emma was over at a different field hitting balls 30 minutes before the game just by herself. She’s prepared, she wants this and that kid is putting everything into it,” said Uschan.

Bree Loushine


Sophomore Bree Loushine lays down a bunt in a Monona Grove 10-2 win over Holmen. 

Sophomore Bree Loushine lifted a ball over the second baseman’s glove to score Lee as MG went up 5-2.

Sophomore Ava Hackel scored Lucey in the bottom of the fifth and Loushine scored Lee on a bunt, giving MG a 7-2 lead.

“Sometimes you have to manufacture that 60 feet to move players around and take chances. We got girls that can put the ball down, and we’re going to take advantage of that,” said Uschan.

With two out in the bottom of the sixth, the Silver Eagles padded the lead when Lee hit a double to score senior Harper Mayfield. Hackel hit a two-run single, scoring Lee and senior Zoey Darwin as MG pulled ahead 10-2 into the seventh.

After Holmen looked to rally with back-to-back singles to start off the seventh, Monona Grove senior pitcher Karlie McKenzie recorded back-to-back strikeouts to quickly get two outs.

Facing what would be the final batter of the game, McKenzie threw a wild pitch, but Hanson recovered the ball and threw to McKenzie, who was covering the plate, and tagged out the runner trying to score from third, giving MG the 10-2 victory. 

McKenzie struck out 16 batters in a complete game. Hackel led the Silver Eagles with three RBIs, while Lee, Loushine and Hanson drove in two runs. Priebusch finished with one RBI. 

Monona Grove (18-5) advances to the sectional semi-final against Middleton at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Monona Grove 10, Holmen 2

Holmen 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 2

MG 0 0 5 0 2 3 X — 10 17 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 7-4-2-2-16-1); H: Hendrickson (L; 6-17-10-6-0-1).

Leading hitters — MG: Loushine 4x4 (2B), Hackel 3x4, Lee 3x4 (2B), Lucey 2x4; H: Kline 2x4 (2B), Baker 1x3, Wheeler 1x3.

