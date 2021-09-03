Lake Ripley Country Club results for Aug. 24

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization competed in friendly fours for the 18-hole golfers on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
In friendly fours, all par fours were added together with half of the player’s handicap deducted.
Lisa Nelson won flight one with Cindy Hartman and Jan Tremain finishing in a tie for second place. Pat Clifford took first in flight two with Sharon Lund in second. Sunken approaches included April Mickelson on hole 12, Sue Repyak on hole 14 and Marlene Lee on hole 18.
In flight one for nine-hole golfers, Kristina Purdy, Gina Eggert and Pam Reich tied for first place. Sue Adas and Jackie Slinde finished in second and Nikki Becker and Sue Buell tied for third.
First place in flight two was Mary Heynis with the flight three winner being Chris Gardenier.
A three-way tie occurred in low putts between Chris Gardenier, Barb Moseley and Julie Clark. Sue Adas had a birdie on the seventh hole. Sunken approaches included June Schuler on hole two, Kristina Purdy on hole five and Mary Heynis and Jackie Slinde on hole six.
Sarah Baird took first place in bridge with Patricia Cook in second and Mary Flint in third.