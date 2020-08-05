A 27-year-old Madison man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for committing an armed robbery of a Madison bank in July 2019.
Stanley Griffin pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 4, by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley. His sentence will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
At about 10 a.m. July 9, 2019, a US Bank branch at 6401 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, was robbed. The victims reported the robber pointed a black handgun at a teller. The robbery was captured on video, and the robber did not disguise his face. Still photographs from the robbery video were shared with the public.
On Aug. 3, 2019, a citizen witness called the Madison Police Department (MPD) and reported that Griffin had stolen the car that he had just sold to her. She further told police that he told her he robbed the US Bank. The witness said Griffin owned the same sweatshirt that was worn by the robber, and she provided other details not made known to the public.
When police arrested Griffin on outstanding out-of-state warrants, he was in possession of a pair of shoes identical to those worn by the robber, as depicted in the bank’s video.
When Madison police issued an alert to law enforcement agencies, Griffin’s probation agent from Illinois contacted MPD and identified Griffin as the robber. The probation agent said he met with Griffin about three to four times per week for three years, and he was positive it was Griffin. He also said Griffin owned a sweatshirt like the one worn by the robber.
Conley rejected Griffin’s request for a five-year sentence because of the severity of the crime and Griffin’s criminal history.
The charge against Griffin was the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach emphasizes coordination between state and federal prosecutors and all levels of law enforcement to address gun crime, especially felons illegally possessing firearms and ammunition and violent and drug crimes that involve the use of firearms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.