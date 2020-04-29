Andrew McKinney will continue for another year as president of the Monona Grove School Board, following a vote at the Monday, April 27, reorganizational meeting.
He was elected with five votes over Peter Sobol.
Susan Fox was chosen vice president over Loreen Gage.
Gage was elected treasurer; other candidates were Sobol, Susan Manning and Elizabeth Cook.
Manning was elected clerk. Fox was also nominated but withdrew as she was already chosen vice president. Eric Hartz was also nominated, but he also withdrew his name.
