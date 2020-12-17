For the third time in four weeks, the Monona Grove School Board has denied the City of Monona from nominating Winnequah and Nichols schools to the National Register of Historic Places.
The motion, brought to the board by the City of Monona Landmarks Commision, was initially heard at the Nov. 11 board meeting but was shut down after a tie vote caused the motion to fail.
On Dec. 9, the motion was reintroduced to the board but was tabled due to time constraints and what the board described as a lack of proper information on the topic.
Finally, the board called a special meeting on Dec. 16, when the motion failed for a third and potentially final time.
Monona City Planner Douglas Plowman and Monona City Councilor Kristie Goforth began the nomination process early last year when the Landmarks Commision was awarded grant money to fund an intensive survey of historical and architectural sites in Monona.
Winnequah and Nichols schools were two of 16 different properties in Monona city limits that were determined to be eligible to be placed on the historic registry. Prior to moving forward with any nominations, however, permission from the building’s property owners is required.
For Winnequah and Nichols, this permission needs to come from the Monona Grove School Board.
The board’s main concern with the nomination is potential constructional repercussions that may arise. As a member of the historic registry, building renovations of any kind must first be approved by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
If the district wanted to install solar panels or update windows and ventilation systems, for instance, they would need permission from SHPO.
Justin Miller, a historic preservation specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, said this approval process could take anywhere from 30 days to one year.
“That’s concerning if as a board we’ve already decided to go ahead with a [renovation] project, especially as we’re seriously working on a significant number of sustainability projects with a contractor right now,” School Board Member Susan Manning said.
Despite hearing testimony from both Miller and Plowman, board members were still on the fence after three attempts to pass the motion.
“I believe in historic preservation and I think, as a board, we should do that; but as of tonight I’m still not ready to give approval on this,” said board member Peter Sobol.
Ultimately, the motion failed by a 4-2 vote.
According to Plowman, it is unlikely that the board would have time to vote on the issue for a fourth time.
“The grant funding [for this project] expires at the end of September 2021. So while the properties will still remain eligible, the actual nomination has a timeline on it,” Plowman said.
Plowman also said that although the board has denied the nomination, several other of the 14 identified property owners have decided to move forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.