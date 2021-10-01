Not-yet approved housing development in Monona awarded $1.2 million in county funds

A proposed affordable housing complex in Monona would on E. Broadway, across from Menards and just behind the Shell gas station.
A $19 million affordable housing community proposed for E. Broadway in Monona was awarded more than $1.2 million in county funds, despite the project not yet receiving development approval from the city.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Sept. 23 the three building, 75-unit housing proposal is one of seven developments in the county selected to pull from a pot of $8.2 million dedicated to bringing “affordable housing projects to reality.”
That $8.2 million will come from Dane County’s affordable housing development fund.
Although the Monona development, brought forth by NorthPointe Development Corporation, has not yet received the go-ahead from city officials, Parisi’s communications director Ariana Vruwink said the $1.2 million in county funds will roll into 2022 if the project fails to gain city approval.
“Funds awarded to projects that do not move forward will be included in next year’s funding process,” said Vruwink.
Sean O’Brien, a developer at NorthPointe, presented an outline of the project to the Monona plan commission on Sept. 13, but the project was met with mixed reactions.
Several commissioners expressed concerns over the development's proposed location at 1208 E. Broadway, saying it's too disconnected from the rest of the city.
Sandwiched between the beltline and Highway 51 would not be an ideal place for local families to live, some commissioners argued, though others said it may be an economic booster for the corridor.
O’Brien said the development company will “keep working” on their plan before bringing it back to the plan commission again later this fall.
You can watch O'Brien's full Sept. 13 presentation to the plan commission here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZwyEo_dvUk.
Other housing developments selected for this year’s county funding include:
- $1.4 million to MSP Real Estate for a 79-unit complex at 2208 University Ave. in Madison.
- $1.3 million to Lincoln Ave Capital for a 70-unit apartment building at 4649 Verona Ave. in Madison.
- $640,000 to NorthPointe Development Corporation for a 50-unit project at 5227 County Road CC in Oregon.
- $1.5 million to Habitat for Humanity for senior apartments and townhomes at 1050 E. Main St. in Sun Prairie.
- $860,000 to Odessa Affordable Housing for a 68-unit development at 1802, 1814, 1818 Packers Ave. and 2102 Schlimgen Ave. in Madison.
- $1.2 million to MWF Properties for a 100-unit complex at 6639 Pederson Crossing Blvd. in DeForest.
A media release from Dane County reported that its affordable housing development fund has allocated more than $25 million to different projects since it began in 2015.
Parisi said that, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, building up the county’s affordable housing options is more important than ever before.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded challenges to develop affordable housing, but Dane County is committed to being part of the solution,” he said. “By partnering together and creating more affordable housing in our community, we can increase opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents.”