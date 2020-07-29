Landmark Services Cooperative and Countryside Cooperative have agreed to move forward with a merger. Contingent upon a successful vote by the members of Countryside Cooperative, the merger is expected to take effect March 1, 2021.
Members of both boards have determined that joining the resources of two long-standing, successful cooperatives will increase their competitive advantage in ever-changing local and global agriculture markets and drive increased value to members and employees.
Over the last year, Landmark and Countryside have been engaged in detailed and focused discussions around the possibility and advantages of such a merger for members and employees.
“As we focus on the benefits a merger could bring, we look forward to the potential of growing stronger together,” said Landmark Chairman Jim Lange.
The new cooperative’s headquarters will be in Cottage Grove. There will be an ongoing evaluation of positions that will likely result in new jobs as well as some consolidations. Key impact areas of the merger include:
– Identification of up to $5 million in savings through combined efficiency and procurement opportunities, while safeguarding membership equities through capital asset management and rationalization, increased sales, and lower operational costs.
– Organizational stability and strength through financial improvements, gained efficiencies, increased sales and investments in strategic growth initiatives.
– Increased investment in employee development, training and growth to attract and retain employees.
– Ongoing technology leadership to streamline operations, enhance efficiencies, increase productivity, offer members new ways to do business with the co-op and drive increased value back to members and their own operations.
“Our aim in this merger is to safeguard equities and drive value for our members, while continuing the tradition of service that has been a hallmark of Countryside since its formation,” said Countryside Chairman John Creaser.
The boards have unanimously selected Landmark CEO Jim Dell as the CEO of the new cooperative. Dell’s appointment will also help ensure continuity and stability in leadership throughout ongoing challenges in the agriculture markets and the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Dell and Countryside CEO Frank Brenner will continue to work together after the vote to ensure that the unification of both cooperatives is a success.
For both cooperatives, this is another chapter in the long and storied histories of mergers and growth – one that is focused on making both cooperatives better for their membership.
“Landmark and Countryside are committed to proactively facing the challenges in the marketplace and helping our members and employees thrive,” Dell said.
For 85-plus years, Landmark has provided farm-related products and services to its more than 11,000 members in southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. Employing more than 275 full-time people and reaching sales in excess of $373 million, Landmark provides a customer service-oriented approach in the communities it serves.
Since 1907, Countryside has evolved into the full-service supply cooperative they are today – by way of partnerships and mergers – serving more than 15,000 members in west-central Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. Countryside employs nearly 500 employees and sales in excess of $234 million.
