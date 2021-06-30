Monona Grove will extend virtual learning into 2021-22 school year

Monona Grove students will have the option to learn virtually for another school year, Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson announced on June 23.
The Monona Grove School District initially launched its virtual learning program in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, which was meant to be temporary, continued into the 2020-21 school year as the pandemic continued.
Now, district families will have the choice of remaining in virtual school or returning to full-time, traditional in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.
Olson said results from a survey sent to Monona Grove families determined that only 17 district students want to remain virtual next school year.
With an average student body of 3,500, that accounts for just 0.49% of the district population. Olson said nine of those students represent the high school, and eight learn at the elementary level.
He said ten of those families cited COVID-19 concerns as why they wish to remain virtual, while the remainder indicated that their child is “thriving in virtual learning.”
Due to the relatively low demand for virtual learning, Olson said the district hopes to personalize the virtual learning model for each student.
“We’d like to be able to provide options… with individual students having it [look] a little bit different depending on what best fits their learning style,” said Olson. “We will be working this summer to individualize programs for each of those 17 students… it will be a collaborative process where we’ll work with the families, teachers and administrators to determine what the best way is to deliver that virtual instruction.”
In order to offer virtual learning, the district is considering contracting with a third-party institution such as Wisconsin Virtual School (WVS), or having Monona Grove teachers live stream their classrooms to virtual students.
While its likely students will be able to choose between WVS or the in-house live stream option, School Board Member Susan Manning indicated a preference for the in-house live stream, saying it could be used for in-person students who may be out sick.
“It seems to me that we ought to have a way to do this for students who want to be virtual, as well as students that may have to be absent for a period of time,” said Manning. “It seems with the live stream, that would give us a lot more opportunity.”
At this point in the planning process, Olson said no option is off-limits.
“Everything is on the table,” he said. “As much as we’ll look at what we think are the most feasible options, we absolutely want to collaborate with families and try to look at what options might work best.”
Families will know more specific details on the virtual learning options by mid-August, Olson said.