The Monona Grove Silver Eagles beat the Oregon Panthers Saturday to start the season 1-0, with Henry Walsh catching a last-second pass to win 13-7.
Monona Grove quarterback Casey Marron hit Walsh for a 36-yard touchdown with just a second left on the clock to propel the Silver Eagles to a win.
MG got on the board first when Fabian Jackson scored from three yards out with 3:22 left in the first quarter. Cuinn Larsh hit the extra point to give MG a 7-0 lead.
Neither team would score until there was 6:21 left in the third quarter, when Oregon's Austin Saunders broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run. A Gabe Pearson extra point tied the game at seven, where the score would sit until Marron and Walsh's last-ditch heroics.
Saunders' 54-yard touchdown would account for over a third of his team's offense, as a stout Monona Grove defense held Oregon to just 152 yards of total offense on 40 plays, with 27 Panthers rushing attempts going for just 65 yards. MG also stopped Oregon on nine of 10 third-down attempts.
Defensively, Tyler Dahlhauser was the top producer on a rock-solid Silver Eagles side. He produced seven solo tackles and two sacks. Mitch Hunter had six solo tackles and one tackle for a loss and Walsh had three solo tackles and a sack.
MG was hurt by turnovers, as Marron would throw four interceptions, three of them made by Ryan McCorkle. Other than the interceptions, Marron completed 19 of 28 passing attempts for 248 yards. Jackson ran 16 times for 70 yards to lead MG on the ground.
Walsh led all receivers with 70 yards on three catches, Ty Hoier caught four passes for 60 yards and Owen Croak grabbed four passes for 47 yards.
Last Saturday's game took place at DeForest High School. Monona Grove and Beaver Dam will meet Saturday in DeForest, with kickoff set for 3 p.m.
