The Deerfield Lions Club will be holding its annual Chicken Barbecue this October.
The club will be serving chicken meals on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fireman’s Park women’s building.
Attendees can either drive up to pick up meals, ore have them delivered, organizer Andy Grosvold said. No walk-up meals are being offered this year. The club is asking that people stay in their cars and wait for meals to be deliveredby a club member.
Grosvold said the club wanted to keep the tradition of the dinner alive.
“We feel we can achieve it in a safe manner,” Grosvold said in an email. “(We’re) looking forward to seeing the community members, even if from a safe distance.”
Meals must be ordered ahead of time on the club’s website or by calling the Bank of Deerfield at (608) 764-5411.
The Lions Club is also offering delivery to businesses and homes.
The meal costs $10, and includes half a chicken, a baked potato, coleslaw and a dinner roll. More information: www.deerfieldlions.org.
