Senior Lance Nelson’s first half was as cold as the frigid weather outside when the Monona Grove High School boys’ basketball team traveled to Adams-Friendship on Feb. 5.
Nelson started out missing his first eight shots from the 3-point line, but turned things around and drained four from the arc in the second half as the Silver Eagles pulled away from the Green Devils, 56-42.
Head Coach Dan Zwiefel said Adams-Friendship’s 1-3-1 zone defense made it difficult for MG to generate any offense. The Silver Eagles led 24-19 at the half, but scored only eight points over an 11-minute stretch and hit just 1 of 15 shots as Green Devils led 35-32 with 7:16 left in the game.
“But then the heat switch was turned on,” Zweifel said as Nelson and Jordan Hibner hit back-to-back 3 pointers to spark a 15-0 run.
MG opened up a 12-point lead with 4:10 remaining and ended up winning by 14.
“The story of the game was we got hot for a three-minute stretch late in the game to pull away,” Zweifel said.
Nelson led all scorers with 21 points with four rebounds, two assists and five steals.
Hibner added 15 points including 4 of 12 from the arc, and added three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Senior forward Connor Bracken ended with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. As a team, MG had 14 steals.
“We were able to force a few turnovers with good ball pressure along the perimeter,” Zweifel said.
Adams-Friendship was led by Dalton Pollex with nine points.
