Mady Davis-Troller has been a determined competitor and an important leader for the Monona Grove High School volleyball team.
She will be taking her competitive fire to Wesleyan University in Middleton, Connecticut, after signing a letter of intent to play on its women’s volleyball team.
Davis-Troller will be joining a team that had a successful 2019 season. The NCAA Division 3 Cardinals finished 21-5 overall and 9-1 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. The team’s coach, Ben Somera, will be entering his sixth season in 2020. The 2019 roster graduated seven seniors.
Davis-Troller was a well-rounded performer for the Silver Eagles. In 2019, she had 55 kills, 25 aces, 12 total blocks, 257 digs and 108 assists. The Silver Eagles finished 17-19 overall and 4-7 in the Badger South Conference under head coach Melissa Hahn.
Davis-Troller also excelled on the MG girls’ soccer team. As a junior in 2019, she led the team with 14 goals and added five assists for 33 points as the Silver Eagles defeated Beaver Dam and Milton to win the WIAA Division 2 regional. MG fell in the sectional semifinal to Sauk Prairie.
Davis-Troller plans to major in chemistry and Spanish at Wesleyan, and minor in neuroscience.
