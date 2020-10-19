All eyes were on the sky Saturday, Oct. 10, as 400 golf balls were released from 75 feet in the air at the top of the Village of Cottage Grove ladder truck. The balls were vying to be one of the 13 balls closest – or one ball furthest -- to the hole below in hopes of winning one of 14 different cash prizes as part of the first annual Great Golf Ball Drop.
Even though more than $4,000 in prizes were paid out, the Monona Grove Education Foundation was able to successfully raise more than $16,000 to support the new Pay It Forward fund. Funds were raised through golf ball sales, as well as the support of nearly 35 community sponsors.
About The Pay It Forward Fund
The Pay It Forward fund is a new program designed to provide extra support to Monona Grove students struggling with food stability or clothing and those needing additional tutoring programs and/or assistance with virtual learning and mental health programs. Families in need should reach out directly to their student services staff at their respective schools for information on how to apply for support.
About The Monona Grove Education Foundation
The Monona Grove Education Foundation supports the Monona Grove School District in pushing the boundaries of curricular and extracurricular activities throughout the District. The Foundation works with teachers and staff to promote an innovative, well-rounded education inside and outside of the classroom.
The MGEF would like to extend a special thanks to the event sponsors, the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the MGHS A/V club for making this event a success. To learn more information about the Monona Grove Education Foundation, or to donate to the Pay It Forward fun, visit www.supportmgef.org.
