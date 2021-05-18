Monona residents will no longer be required to register their bicycles with the city.
At a city council meeting Monday night, council members voted to revoke city ordinance 168-3, which requires all Monona bikers to pay a fee to license and register their bike through the city.
Under the ordinance, it’s against city code to ride a bike on any public street, highway, or alley in Monona unless the bike is officially licensed, which typically costs $3 and needs to be filed through the Monona Police Department.
City Councilor Kristie Goforth first brought the issue to the city’s public safety committee last December, saying the main advantage of the ordinance is an easier recovery of a bike if it were lost or stolen, but free nationwide databases exist for that same exact service.
Interim Monona Police Chief Sara Deuman said that, in a typical year, the city brings in roughly $15 to $16 in revenue from bike registration. Last year, only 11 Monona residents registered a bicycle through the city.
“After discussing it, we’ve definitely determined [the ordinance] is underutilized,” Deuman said. “The city of Madison repealed their ordinance back in January and… it seemed like it made sense with them moving in that direction that Monona also move in that same direction to repeal our ordinance requiring [bike] registration.”
The city of Madison is encouraging its residents to instead register their bikes with one of two nationwide bicycle databases, either Bike Index or 529 Garage.
“[A database] still gives you the benefit of being able to identify your bicycle if it is reported stolen or found somewhere,” Deuman said.
The databases use the serial number, usually located on the underside of the bike between the pedals, to trace it back to the owner.
Goforth, who currently has a bike registered on Bike Index, said Bike Index and 529 garage both cross reference one another, so if you register with one, it can be found in the other.
While a repealment of the ordinance saw a unanimous vote of support among council members, City Councilor Jennifer Kuhr said she has concerns on whether the database companies would be selling residents’ personal data upon registration.
“I like the idea that we’re repealing this, but I have some concerns about the platforms that we’d be promoting,” Kuhr said. “These are companies that, since they’re free, potentially could sell your data, and so I have concerns about the city being involved in promoting something that would potentially sell our residents’ data.”
Deuman said that while she can’t confirm whether the two databases do sell consumer data, the city has no plans to officially endorse or recommend any specific bicycle database to residents.
“There are two national registries that Madison has put forth but… at this point in time, Monona isn’t recommending one or the other, or either, of the national registries, but [we] do believe it’s in the best interest of our community to move forth with repealing the ordinance,” she said.