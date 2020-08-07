A moratorium on any pending sale of the San Damiano property on Monona Drive is coming to an end, with little word from the city or the property owners on where negotiations stand.
In early March, the city and St. Norbert Abbey in De Pere agreed to a four-month window to explore opportunities for a community partnership purchase of the 9.8 acres on Lake Monona. It was extended for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The city’s MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Abbey runs through the end of August to explore the possibility of a community partnership,” said Doug Plowman, city planner. “An extension was granted due to the COVID pandemic, and discussions are ongoing between the two parties.”
During this time, the Abbey agreed to put on hold any consideration of hiring a brokerage firm or otherwise selling the property at 4123 Monona Drive.
“The Norbertines are honoring the city of Monona’s request for an extension of time to formulate a proposal for the property,” the Abbey said in a statement. “Until that period ends, we have no further information.”
Prior appraisals of the property in 2011 and 2016, indicate potential values of $10.3 million and $8.6 million, respectively
The city’s intent during this time is to reach out in the community and area- to determine what, if any, financial partners may be interested in working with the city to purchase the property to maintain open green space and the existing Frank Allis House. However, the City Council emphasized it is not interested in the city being the sole financial contributor to acquiring the property.
The property was donated to the Norbertines in the 1920s and has been used as a friary and other religious purposes most of the years since then. As a religious property, no taxes were levied. However, the last priest moved out of the home in 2015.
Because it is no longer used for religious purposes, the city reclassified the property and assessed the value of the site at nearly $4 million, which means the Norbertines will have to pay about $80,000 in taxes this year.
The assessment shows the land assessed at $3,827,000 and the improvements at $171,500, for a total value of $3,998,500.
The 131-year-old property is formerly the home of farm equipment and machinery manufacturer Allis-Chalmers heir Frank Allis.
In late 2019, the Norbertines sought permission from the city to raze the house, citing high maintenance costs. The razing would also pave the way for an eventual sale of the land.
Before the Monona Landmarks Commission voted on the request, the city and the Abbey agreed to put everything on hold while a community partnership was investigated.
