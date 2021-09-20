Monona PD rescues drowning dog in Yahara River

Monona police saved a dog’s life last Tuesday after the K9 was reported drowning in the Yahara River.
Around 8:06 p.m. on Sept. 14, Monona officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Winnequah Road in response to a dog that was trapped and drowning underneath a pier, according to a release from Monona PD.
Otis, a yellow Labrador Retriever, “could be heard struggling to find his way and do everything he could to stay afloat in the darkness,” the release said.
It was reported that a pedestrian had jumped in after Otis in an attempt to rescue him, but it frightened the dog and caused him to become trapped even further. Monona officers said they decided the easiest way to rescue Otis was to extract him through the pier.
Pedestrians, the property owner and Monona police officers called Otis’s name until he was in a reachable position beneath the pier before quickly removing floorboards from the pier and reaching down to lift Otis through.
Otis was promptly reunited with his family. Monona police said they checked in with Otis and his family the following day, and that “they’re all doing great.”
“In times of peril, darkness and uncertainty...kindness and heroic efforts are needed not only to see the light, but to shine,” Monona PD said in a statement a day after the incident. “Deep in the heart of Monona...the stars were shining last night.”