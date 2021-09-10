Monona Grove swim earns second in Shorewood, third in Stoughton, first at Fort Atkinson

At the Shorewood Invitational, the Silver Eagles earned a second-place finish on Saturday, Sept. 4.
In the 200-yard relay, Monona’s team of Morgan Heilman, Brynn Jondle, Audrey Schoenherr and Tessa Gordon placed third with a time of one minute and 55.6 seconds.
Heilman swam to a fifth-place finish (2:02.69) in the 200-yard freestyle, and earned a second-place finish (56.19) in the 100-yard freestyle.
Schoenherr placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:04.87. Breleigh Ganshert won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.78.
Two Silver Eagles placed in the top five of the 100-yard butterfly, with Schoenherr (1:01.05) in second and Gordon (1:03.19) in fourth.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Heilman, Macy Ganshert, Breleigh Ganshert and Schoenherr scored second with a time of 1:45.69.
Gordon (1:03.50) and Kelley Ryan (1:04.62) placed fourth and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Jondle snuck into the top five in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.90.
The 400-yard freestyle relay, Breleigh Ganshert, Ryan, Jondle and Gordon scored fourth with a time of 3:53.21
Team scores: Muskego 452.5, Monona Grove 374.5, Cedarburg 338, Burlington 333, Whitefish Bay 314, Shorewood 257.5, Fort Atkinson 59.5, Brookfield Academy 3.
Stoughton Relays
Battling the Badger Conference at the Stoughton Relays, Monona Grove placed third on Thursday, Sept. 2.
In the 400-yard medley relay, the team of Gabby Holler, Greta Dietsche, Allison Cunningham and Mya Tweedy swam to a sixth-place finish with a time of four minutes and 59.45 seconds. The 500-yard freestyle relay, Breleigh Ganshert, Audrey Garrett, Kelley Ryan and Brynn Jondle earned a time of 5:04.23, finishing in second.
Morgan Heilman, Macy Ganshert, Kiarra Kahl and Audrey Schoenherr finished second (4:28.84) in the 400-yard individual medley relay. In the 4x50 relay, Holler, Cunningham, Shannon McAllister and Erika Wick swam (1:56.41) to a sixth-place finish.
Macy Ganshert, Kahl, Tweedy and Garrett finished third (52.79) in the 4x25 freestyle relay. The 4x50 butterfly team of Dietsche, McAllister, Holler and Cunningham scored a 2:18.30, ending in sixth place.
Tessa Gordon, Breleigh Ganshert, Jondle and Schoenherr swam a 1:55.68 in the 4x50 medley relay, ending in second place. Heilman, Ryan, Garrett and Gordon scored a second-place time (1:54.45) in the 4x50 backstroke relay.
In the 4x50 breaststroke relay, Dietsche, Kinsley Kahl, Sophia Rose and Ava Nault placed fourth with a time of 2:45.76. Schoenherr, Heilman, Gordon and Breleigh Ganshert finished in second with a time of 3:46.02 in the 4x100 freestyle relay.
Team scores: Edgewood 206, McFarland 150, Monona Grove 108, Milton 100, Oregon 96, Stoughton 74, Watertown 70, Fort Atkinson 42.
Fort Atkinson Quad
The Monona Grove girls swim team performed like Katie Ledecky at the Olympics, winning multiple events enroute to a first-place finish at the Fort Atkinson Quad on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Breleigh Ganshert won with a time of 25.60 seconds. Mya Tweedy swam to a time of 28.73, earning a fourth-place finish. Ava Nault finished in eighth with a time of 29.37 seconds.
Morgan Heilman took second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.43. Kelley Ryan finished fourth with a time of 2:14.88, and Gabby Holler’s time of 2:22.33 placed eighth.
The team of Audrey Garrett, Macy Ganshert, Kiarra Kahl and Tweedy scored a second-place finish with a time of 2:02.30 in the 200-yard medley relay.
Audrey Schoenherr won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:18.29. Brynn Jondle took third with a time of 2:20.82 and Garrett’s time of 2:25.75 finished in fourth.
MG scored a 1-2 finish in the 100-yard butterfly with Schoenherr winning with a time of 1:02.17 and Tessa Gordon following with a time of 1:03.26. Macy Ganshert finished in seventh, clocking a 1:11.52 time.
Breleigh Ganshert’s time of 57.40 won the 100-yard freestyle. Holler took fifth with a time of 1:03.22, and Tweedy finished in eighth with a time of 1:05.35.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Garrett ended up in second with a time of 5:45.35, Brynn Jondle clocked a time of 5:51.75, taking fourth, and Kahl finished fifth with a time of 5:59.35.
The team of Gordon, Kelley Ryan, Breleigh Ganshert and Macy Ganshert raced the 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing in second place with a time of 1:45.29. MG also swam Tweedy, Holler, Ava Nault and Allison Cunningham, who scored a time of 1:56.84, finishing in fifth.
In the 100-yard backstroke, three Silver Eagles placed in the top five with Heilman winning with a time of 1:01.56. Gordon finished second (1:04.13) and Ryan (1:08.53) placed fifth.
Kahl won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.30. Macy Ganshert just missed out on the win, finishing at 1:16.99 in second, and Greta Dietsche’s time of 1:25.24 placed her in sixth.
The team of Schoenherr, Jondle, Gordon and Heilman finished in first with a time of 3:46.54 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Holler, Ryan, Kahl and Garrett scored a third-place finish with a time of 4:08.78 in the event as well.
Team scores: Monona Grove 336, Milton 309, Stoughton 161, Fort Atkinson 122.