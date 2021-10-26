Committee recommends design plan for reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road

After a long deliberation process and significant public feedback, the Monona public works committee has decided on a recommended plan for the reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road from Schluter Road to Bridge Road.
Committee members met immediately following a nearly three-hour public information session Oct. 21 to vote on the recommendation, which will now go to city council for final approval.
The recommended plan, which was one of several options offered by engineering firm Strand Associates, would remove bump-outs, mill the existing asphalt, move the west curb line east to narrow the road to two 11-foot drive lanes, add three speed humps, install a multi-use path to the west of the roadway and provide a terrace between the west curb and path.
Approval of the plan recommendation was done with the condition that the multi-use asphalt path will stretch no smaller than eight feet across but no wider than 10 feet.
The terrace space, which would be two to four feet wide, could be used for the mailboxes, trash cans and discarded snow and leaves from homeowners along the roadway, according to Josh Straka, an engineer with Strand Associates.
No on-street bike lanes would be included in the redesign, but parking bays could be included on either side of the roadway as needed, said Straka.
He estimated that the price tag for the design would come out to $1.4 million, with a start date on construction possible by next May.
“The idea is to get this ready for next year to construct… unless it gets pushed out of the budget,” Straka said.
Monona city council had previously tabled discussions on the mayor's capital improvement plan until a design was selected for the Winnequah reconstruction.
Although the committee voted in favor of recommending the design plan to city council, the option they selected, known as "option four," was not in the running until last week.
At an Oct. 6 public works committee meeting, Straka presented only three design plan options.
Option one would have removed the bump-outs, overlayed and restriped the roadway, added three speed humps and added three parking bays.
Option two was essentially the same as option one, with just one difference: shift the curb from Owen Road to Maywood Road approximately three feet west to accommodate a future sidewalk.
Plans for option three were identical to option two, except the sidewalk would be added right away.
The price tag for each option rose steadily, coming out to $913,750 for option one, roughly $1 million for option two and $1.3 million for option three.
Straka said public input gathered at the Oct. 6 meeting, where the three options were presented, prompted the engineering firm to come back with option four.
He said option four addresses six main concerns that the public raised with options one through three.
One of those concerns, Straka said, was feedback from the public that shifting the roadway would disturb the historical walls that line S. Winnequah Road.
Residents also raised concerns that options one, two and three did not allow for space for mailboxes, garbage bins, leaves and snow, which is now addressed in option four’s terrace addition.
Maintaining the character of the street was another public concern Straka said he feels is better addressed in option four, as well as reducing the width of the roadway to control speed.
According to Straka, members of the public also said that the installation of a sidewalk in options two and three would negatively impact the surrounding trees, and some residents questioned why the installation of a sidewalk was a priority.
Though, public feedback also included those who argued that the addition of sidewalks would increase pedestrian safety on the roadway.
If approved by city council, Straka said final design plans will likely come together in January and February 2022, with the bidding process taking place in March and construction lasting from May to September.
Thursday night’s decision marked a big moment in a process that’s stretched on since 2018, when Winnequah Road was flagged as a “top priority” in a city-wide bike and pedestrian plan.
Public Works Committee Chair and City Alder Jennifer Kuhr said she’s been happy with the amount of participation from Monona residents throughout the planning process.
“I was pleased with the amount of residents that came out both last night and on [Oct. 6] to express their thoughts and concerns regarding the different options being considered for the re-design of South Winnequah,” Kuhr said Oct. 22.
You can view the Oct. 21 public info session and public works meeting here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebBX3yzSI0o.