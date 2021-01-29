A Chicago driver was arrested after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Highway 12/18 on Thursday afternoon.
Ely Arzate, 21, of Chicago, was arrested for OWI, felony eluding and issued citations for speed, wrong way driving on a divided highway and reckless driving (endangering safety.
According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop Arzate on Highway N in the town of Pleasant Springs just before 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
Then, the vehicle reportedly fled the traffic stop, driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 12/18. The Monona Police Department assisted in the pursuit, successfully deploying road spikes to stop the vehicle in the city of Monona.
As of Friday morning, Arzate was being held at the Dane County Jail on felony charges.
