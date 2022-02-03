Monona Grove boys hockey falls to Oregon, Sun Prairie and Waunakee

Andrew Jicha of Oregon scored five goals as the Silver Eagles fell 10-1 on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Simon Dosher, Issac Rottier and Kyle Rohrer each scored a goal in the first period for Oregon (14-9), putting the Panthers up 3-0. Jicha became a goal-scoring machine in the second period, scoring four goals in the second period.
Senior forward Daniel Hawker scored the lone Monona Grove goal, assisted by junior forward Eliot Sheahan, making the score 7-1.
Jicha scored another goal and two additional goals gave the Panthers a 10-1 victory. Monona Grove sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke and senior Devon Hesthaven each recorded 19 saves.
Oregon 10, Monona Grove 1
Oregon 3 4 3 — 10
Monona Grove 0 0 1 — 1
1st period
O- Simon Dosher (Kyle Rohrer, Owen Benjamin), 4:43. O- Issac Rottier (Andrew Jicha), 9:22. O- Kyle Rohrer (Joe Roemer, Kerry Wedel), 12:18.
2nd period
O- Andrew Jicha (PP) (Kyle Rohrer, Joe Roemer), 1:06. O- Andrew Jicha (PP) (Jacob Cameron, Joe Roemer), 3:11. O- Andrew Jicha (PP) (Kyle Rohrer, Joe Roemer), 5:42. O- Andrew Jicha (Kyle Rohrer, Simon Sassorossi), 9:19.
3rd period
MG- Daniel Hawker (Eliot Sheahan), 1:19. O- Joe Roemer (Kyle Rohrer, Andrew Jicha), 9:23. O- Andrew Jicha (Joe Roemer, Kyle Rohrer), 9:46. O- Jacob Cameron (Easton Lindert, Kyle Rohrer), 16:13.
Sun Prairie 5, Monona Grove 1
Two goals by Tyler Rauls of Sun Prairie aided the Cardinals in a 5-1 defeat of the Silver Eagles on Friday, Jan. 28.
A goal by Rauls in the first period and another in the second period put Sun Prairie up 2-0. Two more goals by Sun Prairie gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead after two periods.
Sophomore forward Tyson Turner scored the lone goal on a power play for Monona Grove, assisted by senior forward Max Unitan and junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham. Another goal by Sun Prairie (9-9) gave the Cardinals the 5-1 victory.
Monona Grove sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 31 saves.
Sun Prairie 5, Monona Grove 1
Monona Grove 0 0 1 — 1
Sun Prairie 1 3 1 — 5
1st period
SP — Tyler Rauls (Davis Hamilton, Aiden White), 7:43.
2nd period
SP — Adrien Krietlow (Noah Wilk), 1:24. SP — Tyler Rauls (PP) (Noah Wilk, Jacob Hollfelder), 4:35. SP- Evan Luxford (PP) (Adrien Krietlow, Noah Wilk), 6:16.
3rd period
MG- Tyson Turner (PP) (Max Unitan, Triton Karns-Bingham), 1:32. SP- Evan Luxford (Davis Hamilton), 3:34.
Waunakee 9, Monona Grove 4
Two goals from sophomore forward Wyatt Groth were not enough for the Silver Eagles on Tuesday, Jan. 25, losing 9-4 to Waunakee.
Monona Grove was dug into a hole in the first period as Waunakee (16-2, 9-0) scored four goals. Groth connected on a power play for MG, assisted by senior forward Max Unitan and sophomore forward Tyson Turner, making the score 4-1.
In the second period, Waunakee quickly scored to go up 5-1. Groth scored on another power play for MG, assisted by Turner. Turner cut the lead to 5-3 with a goal, assisted by Groth and sophomore defenseman Eli Theiler.
Waunakee added two more goals in the second period, making the score 7-3. Junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham scored a goal for Monona Grove in the third period. Two more goals by Waunakee gave the Warriors a 9-4 victory.
Monona Grove senior goalie Devon Hesthaven recorded 45 saves.
Waunakee 9, Monona Grove 4
W 4 3 2 — 9
MG 1 2 1 — 4
1st period
W- Kevin Schufreider (McCarthy Reed), 2:01. W- David Emerich (PP) (Brayden Olstad), 4:15. W- Jack Wiitanen (Erik Mikkelson), 11:41. W- Pavel Rettig (David Emerich), 13:16. MG- Wyatt Groth (PP) (Max Unitan, Tyson Turner), 16:05.
2nd period
W- David Emerich, 1:16. MG- Wyatt Groth (PP) (Tyson Turner), 2:11. MG- Tyson Turner (Wyatt Groth, Eli Theiler), 12:14. W- McCarthy Reed (Brayden Olstad, Pavel Rettig), 13:30. W- Erik Mikkelson (Brayden Olstad, Kevin Schufreider), 14:12.
3rd period
MG- Triton Karns-Bingham, 3:45. W- Pavel Rettig, 10:00. W- Gavin Cisewski (Joe Thousand), 15:56.