With current Alderperson Kristie Goforth up for Monona mayoral candidacy and a Monona City Council candidate still on the ballot despite a campaign suspension, the spring 2021 election is a peculiar one for Monona.
Community members are left with multiple questions regarding this spring’s ballot, such as: what happens to Goforth’s council seat after the mayoral election, and what happens if Alexander Allon wins a council seat, despite suspending his campaign in January?
Goforth’s council seat
Goforth said residents have contacted her with worries that, if she were to lose the mayoral election, she would also lose her seat on the council. However, she’s warning constituents not to fret.
“Initially, a lot of people thought that if I lose the election, that I have to step off of the council. I do believe that’s how it works in Madison, but that is not how it works in Monona. If I lose [for mayor], I still maintain my seat on the council. You won’t lose me,” Goforth said.
In the event that Goforth defeats mayoral opponent Mary O’Connor on April 6, her council seat would be up for grabs. Monona City Clerk Joan Andrusz said the responsibility of filling Goforth’s open seat would fall upon the rest of the council members.
“The council has discretion in how they want to fill vacancies,” Andrusz said. “In the past, when it wasn’t close to an election and an alder couldn’t fill out their term, the council collected applications for the appointment, or they appointed someone who was willing to fill out the term.”
City statute 17.23 outlines the procedure for filing vacancies in city offices. It reads: “Except as provided in sub. (1b) and s. 9.10, vacancies in offices of mayor or alderperson of cities operating under the general law or special charter may be filled by the common council, by majority vote, appointing a successor to serve for the residue of the unexpired term or until a special election is held, as ordered by the common council under s. 8.50, or an office may remain vacant until an election is held.”
The last time a situation like this occurred in a Monona election was in 2017, when O’Connor won her mayoral bid and had to vacate her city council seat. Her seat was subsequently filled by current Alder Jennifer Kuhr after the council opened up applications for the seat.
Allon’s candidacy
In January, former Monona City Council candidate Alexander Allon suspended his campaign. Yet, his name will still appear on the April 6 ballot since he filed nomination papers prior to his decision to halt campaign efforts.
In the event that Allon wins a council seat in April, he could still decide to accept it despite a suspended campaign.
If Allon were to win an open council seat but deny acceptance of the position, Andrusz said the process would be very similar to that of filling Goforth’s should she be elected mayor.
“This process would be the same for both scenarios, as both create a vacancy,” said Andrusz. “With it being close to an election, [the council] may choose the candidate with the next highest number of votes. I have not experienced a special election, but that may have been done in the past, and could be done now as well.”
Apart from Allon, there are five candidates in the race for three city council seats in Monona: Nancy Moore (incumbent), Doug Wood (incumbent), Kathy Thomas (incumbent), Patrick DePula, and Nadia Dominguez.
Allon has yet to respond to the Herald-Independent’s request for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.