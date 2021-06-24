Monona Grove baseball eliminated by Sun Prairie

The Silver Eagles baseball season came to an end after an 11-1 loss to Sun Prairie on Friday, June 18.
Sun Prairie used a five-run first inning to accelerate to an early lead. Another three runs by the Cardinals in the second put Sun Prairie up 8-0. The game was suspended in the top of the third due to inclement weather on Thursday night.
After the game resumed on Friday, Sun Prairie added another two runs for a 10-0 lead. Monona Grove added a run in the top of the fourth, but the Cardinals added one back to push the lead to 11-1. The mercy rule was called after the fifth inning, giving Sun Prairie an 11-1 victory.
Dylan Matuszak attempts to tag out a runner in Monona Grove’s 9-8 victory over Oregon on Tuesday, June 15. Matuszak drove in the winning run w…
Owen Lee and Dylan Matuszak each had a hit in the Silver Eagles loss. Monona Grove ends its season with a 10-10 record.
Monona Grove 9
Oregon 8
Dylan Matuszak’s walk-off single in the eighth inning advanced the Silver Eagles into the next round of the WIAA baseball playoffs after knocking off Oregon 9-8 on Tuesday, June 15.
Sean Daugherity took the mound for the Silver Eagles, leaving a runner stranded at third base in the top of the first.
In the second, Daugherity was aided by a diving catch by Tate Tourtillott at third base, stopping a base hit. In the bottom of the second, Owen Lee reached second with nobody out, but was unable to score.
Daugherity cruised through the third with back-to-back strikeouts and a flyout, keeping the score at 0-0.
The fourth inning is when the Silver Eagles got into trouble with two Panthers reaching base on an error and a walk. Daugherity retired the next two batters, but then hit a batter to fill the bags.
Another hit-by-pitch drove in the Panthers’ first run, a walk drove in another and a bases-clearing triple gave Oregon a 5-0 lead. Jackson Hewitt took over for Daugherity, ending the Oregon rally.
Hayden Echols rounds the bases after hitting a home run in Monona Grove’s 9-8 victory over Oregon. Echols drove in four RBIs in the victory on…
The Silver Eagles responded in the bottom of the fourth with a run after Hayden Echols singled. Hewitt pitched a scoreless fifth, keeping the score 5-1.
Monona Grove responded with a big seven-run inning to take an 8-5 lead. The Silver Eagles loaded the bases with nobody out when Matuszak walked to drive in a run. A single by Matt Klonsinski brought in a pair of runners, and an Oregon error reloaded the bases for a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
The big inning was capped off by a three-run home run by Echols, who gave the ball a ride to the carnival being set up behind the left-center field fence.
“You just can’t stop, even though you get down, you got to keep fighting, and that’s what this group is notorious for all season,” said Monona Grove head coach Kevin Connor. “They don’t stop, they don’t shut down, they just keep fighting until the last out.”
Hewitt pitched a scoreless sixth after a popout, groundout and a strikeout. The Silver Eagles were held scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
In the top of the seventh, Matuszak made a nice snag on a ground ball at second to get the first out. After Oregon put runners on first and third with a single and an error, another single drove in a run, cutting the lead to 8-6.
Back-to-back walks resulted in a run, cutting Monona Grove’s lead to 8-7. Tourtillott relieved Hewitt, getting an Oregon batter to ground in a fielder’s choice, but the out still drove in a run to tie the game. Tourtillott escaped the inning, only allowing the one run to score.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Silver Eagles could not score, resulting in extra innings.
After Oregon got a lead-off single in the eighth, a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second. The next batter drove Tourtillott’s pitch in the right-center field gap. However, Lee was in perfect position to get the out on a ball that had potential to give Oregon the lead. A strikeout by Tourtillott kept the game tied at 8-8.
“Tate came in and filled up the zone and kept the ball down, and that was huge,” said Connor.
In the bottom of the eighth, errors by Oregon put a runner on third for Matuszak. After battling deep into the pitch count, Matuszak knocked a base hit under the second baseman’s glove to give Monona Grove the 9-8 victory.
“He’s a guy who it doesn’t matter how many strikes, doesn’t matter what he’s done in the previous at-bats, it’s a new at bat and he always comes out and fights,” said Connor about Matuszak’s patience at the plate.
Echols had four RBIs and Matuszak had two. Daugherity struck out three, while adding two hits at the plate. Jacob Reithmeyer had two hits in Monona Grove’s victory.