Design work for improvements to Stone Bridge Park and a refurbished loading dock area at the Monona Community Center is under way and is anticipated to be completed next month, said Jake Anderson, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The Monona City Council on Monday, July 20, approved a $50,000 proposal by Strand Associates for the work.
Anderson said the community center work is a small project, so it was combined with the Stone Bridge Park work to save money. The city had budgeted up to $55,000 for the engineering work for both projects. “Stone Bridge has two components … the storm water phosphorus reduction component and the park design component,” Anderson said.
The intent is that bidding for both projects will be done together in 2021.
A draft conceptual plan of park improvements will be ready for public input at the August Parks and Recreation Board meeting, where a final plan shall be approved for final design and probable cost estimate as part of the 2021 capital budget process.
This project would involve engineering and design of park and storm water improvements at Stone Bridge Park. There would be a cost share with public works for the design, and anticipated plans would be available to bid out in November or December with construction in 2021.
The city will apply for a Knowles-Nelson Grant for consideration of a cost share, Anderson said.
There is a separate engineering proposal for the storm water management project at Stone Bridge Park.
Anderson said the park project would include restoration, site work and grading around the pagoda.
Alder Jennifer Kurh said the Landmarks Commission is concerned how the grading would impact the spring that feeds the pagoda.
The loading dock area of the community center that houses the trash Dumpster has several layers of steps and challenges for staff and event organizers to bring items in and out of the building. There are slip, trip and fall hazards in multiple areas that should be addressed, Anderson said.
The slope and condition of the existing asphalt access path has led to the trash removal service not being able to pick up the Dumpster. This design project would design a new service access path along with removing the multiple layer of steps to the back of the building. Construction would be scheduled for 2021.
