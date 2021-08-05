Hogan second at national championship for heptathlon event

Madeline Hogan Medal Picture
Monona Grove junior Madeline Hogan finished in second place at the National Junior Olympics Track and Field Meet in the heptathlon event on Tu…
Monona Grove High School junior Madeline Hogan placed second in the heptathlon at the National Junior Olympics Track and Field Meet in Jacksonville, Florida last week.
The meet was hosted by USA Track & Field, the national governing body for track and field in the U.S.
In the heptathlon, competitors competed in seven events, including the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin throw and the 800-meter run.
On Tuesday, July 28, Hogan placed third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.61 seconds. Hogan also placed third in the high jump with a height of 1.55 meters.
In the shot put, Hogan took 11th place with a throw of 8.51 meters. A sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.62 put Hogan in second place for the overall leaderboard.
Hogan Hurdles
Madeline Hogan of Monona Grove track and field competes in the WIAA State Track and Field Championship. Hogan finished in second at the nation…
On Wednesday, July 29, Hogan placed 11th in the long jump with a jump of 4.88 meters. Hogan earned a ninth-place finish in the javelin throw with a mark of 24.63 meters. In the 800 meter, Hogan won the event with a personal record time of 2:26.12 and a second-place finish in the overall standings.
Weather and COVID-19 delays turned the first day into a 14-hour event. Hogan qualified for the national championship by winning the heptathlon event held in Omaha, Nebraska in early July.