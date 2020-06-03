All Cottage Grove parks and recreation programs through Aug. 1 have been cancelled due to ongoing concerns related to COVID-19.
Full refunds for all registered participants will be given; allow up to 30 days to process.
Officials said they will revisit this decision in late July for late summer and fall programming.
Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation will continue to offer virtual programming throughout the summer.
Also, the parks and recreation department will not be accepting athletic field reservations until Aug. 1. Shelters will remain closed until July 1. After July 1, shelters will be available for reservations only to groups of 50 or fewer.
Playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.
