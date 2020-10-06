Last week, the Monona Fire Department paid tribute to those who have passed away in the line of duty.
From Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, the fire department honored the fallen through a campaign titled Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.
Located at the Firemen’s Park in Monona, the recently completed Barry Johnson Memorial was illuminated in red for seven days straight. Lieutenant Barry Johnson was killed on July 11, 1983 when a dump truck collided with the rescue vehicle he was driving. Johnson was responding to a grass fire, which was later determined to be a false alarm.
Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters is an annual nationwide campaign recognized nationwide. Last year, more than 150 fire departments participated in the remembrance. The tribute leads into Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.
During this time, the Monona Fire Department will be hosting a virtual event on kitchen safety, as well as a private rededication ceremony at the Barry Johnson Memorial.
