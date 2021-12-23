The Monona Grove Silver Eagles could not contain a 3-0 lead on Saturday, Dec. 18, losing 5-4 to Cedarburg.
Sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw put the Silver Eagles up 2-0 in the first period, scoring on a power play with the assist to sophomore defenseman Huntley Williams. Genschaw scored again in the first period, off assists from junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham and junior defenseman Tyler Everix.
Junior forward Eliot Sheahan scored in the second period, off an assist from Karns-Bingham to put the Silver Eagles up 3-0.
Cedarburg cut the lead to a goal after Drew Wachter scored off assists from Spencer Dahl and Patrick Smith, and Everett King scored off assists from Dahl and Mac Ladd.
In the third period, Watcher tied the game off assists from Ladd and King. Cedarburg took a 4-3 lead off a power-play goal from King, assisted by Ladd and Dahl.
Monona Grove tied the game at 4-4 after Genschaw scored another goal, giving him a hat trick. Genschaw off assists from senior forward Max Unitan and Sheahan. Cedarburg scored the go-ahead goal with 13:19 into the third period with Watcher adding his third goal, assisted by Ladd and Daniel Schuette.
Sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke had 25 saves in the loss. Monona Grove is 3-4 on the season.
Cedarburg 5, Monona Grove 4
C 0 2 3 — 5
M 2 1 1 — 4
1st period
M- Tyler Genschaw (Huntley Williams), (PP),11:34. M- Tyler Genschaw (Triton Karns-Bingham, Tyler Everix), 13:45.
2nd period
M- Eliot Sheahan (Triton Karns-Bingham), 8:46. C- Drew Wachter (Spencer Dahl, Patrick Smith), 9:37. C- Everett King (Spencer Dahl, Mac Ladd), 11:06.
3rd period
C- Drew Watcher (Mac Ladd, Everett King), 7:42. C- Everett King (Mac Ladd, Spencer Dahl) (PP), 9:46. M- Genschaw (Max Unitan, Eliot Sheahan), 12:53. C- Drew Watcher (Mac Ladd, Daniel Schutte), 13:19.
Monona Grove 5
Kenosha 0
Four second-half goals by the Monona Grove boys hockey team powered them to a 5-0 victory over Kenosha on Friday, Dec. 17.
Sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio scored on a power play, off an assist from sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw. Genschaw scored in the second period off an assist from senior forward Max Unitan.
Junior forward Eliot Sheahan scored off assists from junior defenseman Tyler Everix and sophomore forward Wyatt Groth, putting the Silver Eagles up 3-0. Quartuccio added another goal off an assist from junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham. Unitan added the fifth goal, off assists from sophomore defenseman Huntley Williams and Genschaw.
Monona Grove 5, Kenosha 0
M 1 4 0 — 5
K 0 0 0 — 0
1st period
M- Nicolo Quartuccio (Tyler Genschaw), (PP), 13:18.
2nd period
M- Tyler Genschaw (Max Unitan), 2:37. M- Eliot Sheahan (Tyler Everix, Wyatt Groth), 8:51. M- Nicolo Quartuccio (Triton Karns-Bingham), 11:08. M- Unitan (Huntley Williams, Tyler Genschaw), 14:53.
Monona Grove 8
Milton 3
Hat tricks by senior forward Max Unitan and sophomore forward Tyler Genschaw helped Monona Grove pull away with an 8-3 victory on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Genschaw scored in the first period unassisted and scored on a power play off an assist from sophomore defenseman Huntley Williams to put the Silver Eagles up 2-0. Justin Schnell of Milton cut the lead to one with a goal in the second period. Genschaw scored again, off assists from sophomore forward Wyatt Groth and junior forward Eliot Sheahan.
Unitan added two goals in the second period with one goal assisted by sophomore forward Nicolo Quartuccio and the other assisted by senior forward Daniel Hawker and sophomore defenseman Connor Churches. In the third period, Unitan scored off an assist from junior defenseman Triton Karns-Bingham to put the Silver Eagles up 6-1.
Genschaw assisted Quartuccio with a goal in the third period. Milton responded with two goals of its own, cutting the lead to 7-3 before Hawker scored the eighth goal, assisted by Unitan. Sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke had 31 saves in the win.
Monona Grove 8, Milton 3
MG- 1 4 3 — 8
M- 0 1 2 — 3
1st period
MG- Tyler Genschaw, 3:51.
2nd period
MG- Tyler Genschaw (Huntley Williams), 0:32. M- Justin Schnell, 0:47. MG- Tyler Genschaw (Wyatt Groth, Eliot Sheahan), 2:00. MG- Max Unitan (Nicolo Quartuccio), 2:18. MG- Max Unitan (Daniel Hawker, Connor Churches), 10:33.
3rd period
MG- Max Unitan (Triton Karns-Bingham), 0:30. MG- Nicolo Quartuccio (Tyler Genschaw), 1:39. M- Mitchell Masters (Tyler Ellis), 7:26. M- Gannon Kligora, 12:07. MG- Daniel Hawker (Max Unitan), 13:20.
McFarland 8
Monona Grove 0
The Monona Grove Silver Eagles could not keep up with the McFarland Spartans, losing 8-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
“The score might not have indicated it, but we kept competing. We just kept working on what we’ve been starting the season with and just kept plugging away,” said Monona Grove boys hockey coach Brian Loeck.
McFarland junior Caleb DeChambeau scored first and Aiden Gabrielse added the second goal right before the end of the first period, to put the Spartans up 2-0. In the second period, Drew Snyder scored off an assist from Paul Morris, Chase Quelle scored off assists from Mason Pommerening and DeChambeau and Simeon Pommerening made it 5-0 after the second period.
In the third period, Morris scored off an assist from Teagan O’Brien, Payton Hauge scored off an assist from DeChambeau and Gabrielse scored off assists from Hauge and Sean Pritchard.
Even with the loss, Loeck gave praise to the fight his players showed until the end.
“Max (Unitan) has been a great leader for us on the ice and in the locker room. I complimented him after the game, he kept going from the start of the first puck drop until that whistle blew,” said Loeck.
Monona Grove sophomore goalie Ethan Warnke had 10 saves and senior goalie Devon Hasthaven had 24 saves in the loss.
McFarland 8, Monona Grove 0
M- 2 3 3 — 8
MG- 0 0 0 — 0
1st period
M- Caleb DeChambeau, 6:05. M- Aiden Gabrielse, 16:42.
2nd period
M- Drew Snyder (Paul Morris), 2:08. M- Chase Quelle (Mason Pommerening, Caleb DeChambeau), 5:51. M- Simeon Pommerening, 15:11.
3rd period
M- Paul Morris (Tegan O’Brien), 3:10. M- Payton Hauge (Caleb DeChambeau), 6:36. M- Aiden Gabrielse (Payton Hauge, Sean Pritchard), 7:10.