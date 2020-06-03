To the editor,
In 1964, I was a 21-year-old rookie police officer working in a Denver suburb. On July 18, a race riot broke out in Harlem after a white off-duty police officer shot and killed an African American teenager. In the days that followed, other New York cities experienced similar civil unrest, plus communities in New Jersey, Illinois and Philadelphia. These were followed by the notorious Watts riots in 1965. I cannot name all the rioting in the 1900s, caused by the same players, white police officers and black victims. Sound familiar? Many hours were spent in riot-control training. Often, I felt that I was on the wrong side – the violence was overwhelming.
Fast forward, 56 years. We have all been following the unfolding events associated with the shocking and tragic death of George Floyd, and the continuing nationwide demonstrations of our outraged fellow citizens. Our hearts are heavy. We have to struggle against a sense of hopelessness or feelings that our present trajectory is leading to further frustration or an unknown future.
I am exceedingly grateful for the new generations of Americans and like-minded young people in the international community. It is they that bequeath to future generations the foundation of world peace and true unity. These fine young people understand and freely endorse that unity is necessary to existence. Imagine a world in which all forms of inequity, vainglory and unbridled nationalism are set aside in the name of universal peace and justice.
The key to unity is unconditional acceptance of the oneness of humanity. When we truly embrace human diversity, our appreciation for each other turns to love, and that love transforms us, and affects the quality of our families and communities. This widening circle of love and acceptance will grow until it encompasses the earth. We become world citizens without relinquishing our local, regional or national affiliations, we acquire the highest layer of affiliation, an affiliation for the well-being of the entire planet.
Uniting with others requires a new kind of behavior and new levels of understanding never achieved before. When we acknowledge the need for nations to coexist peacefully, we must eliminate the unhealthy racial divides that have long plagued humanity. Racial unity is a crucial prerequisite to the progress and health of all humanity. Racial unity brings the promise of untold possibilities and hopes fulfilled. It means the end to age-old misguided notions of superiority and inferiority and the beginning of a new way of life for all civilization. We can and must achieve it!
Dennis Jenkyns
Monona
