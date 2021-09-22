Monona Fire to replace decades old equipment through new grant funds

For the first time in more than 20 years, Monona Fire and EMS is now able to replace some of its vital, yet outdated, equipment.
The department was notified this month that it will receive $200,000 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters grant.
Monona Fire has applied for the FEMA grant fund for several years in a row, according to Chief Jeremy McMullen, yet this is the first time the department has been a recipient.
McMullen said the FEMA funds will help the department purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA).
“SCBAs are our air packs, which our firefighters wear when they head into buildings that are on fire,” McMullen said.
Containing a harness, air tank and face mask, SCBAs provide breathable air to firefighters and protect them from ingesting smoke, gases and contaminants making it hard to breathe while fighting a fire.
McMullen described the department’s current SCBA’s as “obsolete,” needing replacement for the last seven or eight years.
“Our air packs are over 22 years old, which is at least four generations, or four coat cycles, out of date,” he said.
Three years ago, the bottles connected to the air packs gave out. McMullen said that’s when the city of Monona intervened.
“I will say the city really stepped up,” he said. “They weren’t able to buy new packs but they bought new bottles for the air packs… the bottles were original to the air packs and they were failing.”
McMullen also said the grant funds will ensure that every firefighter in Monona has a mask that fits.
“One of the other big things this grant does is it gives a face mask to every one of our members,” the chief said. “As of today, most of our members share masks… we have masks that are on the truck, and whoever hops on the truck puts a mask on, whether it fits them or not. This grant will give us the ability to buy everybody their own fitted mask.”
The fire department could have their new SCBAs within six to eight weeks, McMullen said.