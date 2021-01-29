Drumlin vaccine.jpg (copy)
William Baumgartner receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Drumlin Reserve Assisted Living in Cottage Grove last week.

 By Jacob Swanson

Dane County provided a COVID-19 update on Friday, reporting the lowest percent positivity rate since August and a significant drop in tests conducted.

Over the past two weeks, less than 6,000 tests have been conducted between the Alliant Energy Center and South Madison testing sites. Since May, those sites have averaged nearly 42,000 tests per month.

The decrease in tests comes at a time of decreased virus positivity, with the last two weeks the lowest percent positivity since August. It’s also a time of increased vaccinations.

As of Jan. 28, just over 8,000 tests have been administered in Dane County. People older than 65,000 are now eligible for the vaccine.

The city of Monona said Friday that it is “well positioned to expand vaccinations to the general public when we are given that guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County.”

When widespread vaccinations are available, the city would likely request to host a state-sponsored mobile vaccination site, possibly at one of its public buildings such as the library.

The city said it would provide more information as it becomes available.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,488 probable cases of COVID-19 among Dane County residents (compared to 37,600 confirmed cases).

