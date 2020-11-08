If there’s one thing Americans have always been able to count on, it’s the food industry. No matter what may be happening in the world, people need to eat.
However, as the world has seen time and time again in recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic may be destabilizing yet another pillar of the nation’s economy.
In September, the National Restaurant Association predicted more than 100,000 restaurant closures in America for the year 2020. Over 40% of restaurant owners polled said they were not confident their business would last another six months.
Additionally, a National Restaurant Association survey found that one in six restaurants across the nation are closed due to COVID-19, either permanently or on a temporary basis, leaving more than 3,000,000 food industry employees out of work.
Yet, the issue isn’t just a national one; it’s localized.
On Monday, Nov. 2, the Monona City Council passed an extension of city ordinance 10-20-735, an order put into place in June that allows bars and restaurants to expand their outdoor seating capacity by up to 40 seats.
Initially set to expire on Nov. 15, the council passed an extension that has no specific end date. Monona City Planner Douglas Plowman said the expiration is now tied to Dane County Public Health guidance as opposed to a calendar date.
“The motivation [of the extension] is to afford restaurants some extra flexibility given capacity limits at these establishments, and to help them meet social distancing requirements,” Plowman said.
When the ordinance was first introduced in June, it was meant for just the summer months, when outdoor dining is much more plausible than in the colder months.
With the weather now cooling down, however, Devin Renner of the Monona Eastside Business Alliance (MESBA) brought the extension to the council to accommodate for new provisions, such as designated pickup and delivery parking stalls, makeshift drive-thru lanes, and partially enclosed outdoor spaces to provide a comfortable outdoor dining experience on cold days.
Renner, executive director of MESBA, said, “Without this ordinance it’s unlikely the area restaurants would survive the winter months. Monona area restaurants are part of the backbone of the local economy. Their loss would have a huge impact on surrounding businesses.”
Looking ahead, Renner is hopeful for the outcome of the newly passed extension.
“When MESBA and the City are able to work together it’s a huge win for the city of Monona,” Renner said.
