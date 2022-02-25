UniverCity Year program working on Koshkonong Creek upgrade plan

UniverCity, a UW-Madison initiative that connects local governments and the university resources, is working with the city of Sun Prairie, the towns of Deerfield and Cottage Grove and the Friends of Koshkonong Creek to study possible improvements to Koshkonong Creek.
The 54-mile long creek runs from headwaters in Sun Prairie to Lake Koshkonong. It has a 169-square-mile watershed.
The City of Sun Prairie, the towns of Deerfield and Cottage Grove, and the Friends of Koshkonong Creek are now partnering with UniverCity to study and recommend upgrades to the creek.
UniverCity Year (UCY) is the hallmark program of UniverCity Alliance–an initiative that connects local governments across Wisconsin with resources at the university. Through the three-year UCY program, students and faculty work with communities to work toward locally-identified goals.
Now in its seventh year, University of Wisconsin-Madison’s UniverCity Year program is working with six communities stretching from Stoughton to Polk County in northwest Wisconsin.
From planning specific projects to grappling with overarching trends, UniverCity connects communities with university resources to solve challenges spanning a variety of topics.
Dave Muehl, owner and operator of Badger Farms in the town of Cottage Grove, said he sees value in working with UW-Madison students instead of a typical engineering firm, believing they will have the creativity to find unique solutions to problems.
“Our hope is that the suggested improvements to the creek are cost effective, stand the test of time and improve the overall environment while reducing flood potential for the affected landowners,” Muehl said.
Muehl lives near Koshkonong Creek, and has been pulling debris from the waterway for the last several years. Last year, he helped form the Friends of Koshkonong Creek, a nonprofit to help fundraise for future creek improvements. It’s run by Muehl and town of Deerfield resident Randy Zakowski.
Muehl said the creek is facing heightened water volumes, sediment build-up, increased flooding risk and possibly needs dredging and bank reconstruction.
Muehl applied for the UniverCity partnership in late summer 2021.
UniverCity is also partnering with Stoughton, Germantown, and Outagamie Columbia and Polk counties.
The city of Stoughton is working toward expanding Wisconsin’s first FabLab–an MIT-developed program that engages grade-school students in experiential learning–into a community-based innovation center in an effort to resolve workforce shortages.
“We have some fascinating projects to explore, focused on experiential learning and the idea of working with UW-Madison classes to provide direct experience opportunities to students is almost poetic,” said Gary Becker of GWB Professional Services, who is Stoughton’s planning and economic development consultant.
Meanwhile, the Town of Germantown in Juneau County experienced a 12 percent growth in population, according to the 2020 Census, and wants to strategically plan for emergency services, highway development and other public services. And in Polk County, leaders are working with UniverCity on community development and branding.
Launched in 2016, UniverCity Year has worked with 14 communities statewide. Leaders say the program embodies the heart of the Wisconsin Idea, facilitating engagement between UW-Madison and Wisconsin communities to solve challenges facing local governments.
“We continue to see communities across Wisconsin eager to work with UW-Madison on addressing their most pressing challenges. This is a clear sign of the public value of UW-Madison to the entire state,” UniverCity Alliance Managing Director Gavin Luter said. “I also see it as a clear win for our students because they will be learning from residents, practitioners and community leaders about lessons that aren’t always written down in textbooks.”
“Everyone is stretched thin these days. The UniverCity Alliance program allows us to move forward on key project items with professors and students,” said Cheryl Fahrner, executive director of the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation.
After the projects are identified, UniverCity Year staff will match them with faculty members who are interested in incorporating the projects into their coursework. UniverCity Year also provides support to participating faculty by facilitating meetings with the community and providing funding opportunities.
Students will present their recommendations to the community for consideration once they are complete. Then UniverCity Year staff will continue working with the communities to evaluate the feasibility of student recommendation, improvement projects and report on outcomes.
“The resources of the University of Wisconsin are immense, however the greatest resource is simply connecting people with interest, knowledge, experience and skills in a topic or problem and allowing them to collaborate with the community to explore problems and ideas,” said Becker.