Monona Grove baseball swept by Milton, defeated by Verona and Madison La Follette

The Silver Eagles could not overcome three runs earned in the fifth inning by Madison Memorial in a 4-1 loss on Monday, May 2.
Junior Eddie Rivera scored the lone run for Monona Grove, crossing the plate in the first after junior Mac Vesperman reached on an error. Senior TC Chynoweth pitched 4 ⅔ innings, giving up four runs.
Monona Grove is 8-6 on the year.
Madison La Follette 4, Monona Grove 1
Madison La Follette 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 4 6 1
Monona Grove 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Chynoweth (L; 4.2-5-4-4-0-1), Lehmann (2.1-1-0-0-3-0); ML: Thorsen (W; 4-2-1-0-4-2), Menge (1-2-0-0-2-0), Matuszak (1-0-0-0-3-1), Zukowski (SV; 1-0-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — MG: Rivera 2x3, Echols 1x3, Cullison 1x4; ML: Borcherding 2x3 (2B), Coyle 2x3 (2B), Zukowski 2B.
Verona 5, Monona Grove 4
With the tying run on second base, the Silver Eagles could not keep a seventh-inning rally going in a 5-4 loss to Verona on Friday, April 29.
Trailing 5-2 in the final inning, senior Jackson Hewitt hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to 5-4. However, a strike-out ended the Silver Eagles scoring chances with runners stranded on second and first.
Along with two RBIs from Hewitt, junior Mac Vesperman and senior Hayden Echols each drove in a run.
Verona 5, Monona Grove 4
Monona Grove 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 — 4 8 2
Verona 1 0 0 1 2 1 X — 5 9 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Vesperman (L; 4.2-6-4-2-2-2), Hoier (0.1-0-0-0-0-0), Baum (1-3-1-1-1-0); V: Hoppe (W; 6.1-7-4-3-5-2), Steiner (SV; 0.2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Echols 2x4 (2B), Verhage 1x3, Tourtillott 1x2; V: Marse 2x3 (2B), Elias 2x3, Steiner 1x2.
Milton 4, Monona Grove 2
A two-run homer by senior Jackson Hewitt was not enough for Monona Grove on Thursday, April 28 as the Silver Eagles fell 4-2 to Milton.
With the game tied at 2-2, Milton scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning on a passed ball and a fielder’s choice to take a 4-2 lead.
Senior Tate Tourtillott recorded a double, while senior Dillon Connor and junior Eddie Rivera also recorded hits.
Milton 4, Monona Grove 2
Milton 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 — 4 6 2
MG 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Hewitt (L; 7-6-4-1-5-2); M: Campion (4-4-2-2-4-2), Jones (W; 3-0-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — MG: Hewitt HR, Tourtillott 2B, Connor 1x3; M: Campbell 2B, Campion 1x3, Vandenberg 2x4.
Milton 7, Monona Grove 1
A five-run inning by Milton put the game out of reach as the Silver Eagles fell 7-1 on Tuesday, April 26.
Senior Dillon Connor drove in the lone run, scoring senior Jackson Hewitt. Freshman Kaden Connor took the loss on the mound, pitching 4 ⅔ innings with five strike-outs.
Milton 7, Monona Grove 1
Monona Grove 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 3
Milton 0 0 0 2 5 0 X — 7 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: K. Connor (L; 4.2-7-7-2-5-1), Baum (1.1-0-0-0-2-1); M: Birkhimer (W; 7-4-1-1-4-1).
Leading hitters — MG: Echols 2x3 (2B), Hewitt 1x3, Cullison 1x2; M: Campbell 2x4, Bastian 2B, Campion 2x3.