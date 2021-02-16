At a Feb. 15 meeting, the Monona City Council heard a request from the city’s Parks and Recreation Board for the city to formally announce its support for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as the department asks the state legislature for the renewal of an environmental grant program.
Known as the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant program, the state of Wisconsin started the fund in 1989 to preserve the state’s wildlife and waterways, and also foster more opportunities for outdoor recreation across the state.
In the three decades since the program began, money from the grant pool has funded environmentally friendly innovation projects for state-wide non-profit organizations and local governments, Monona included.
“In Monona, we have been fortunate to receive [Knowles-Nelson Stewardship] dollars to fund the purchase of land for Woodland Park, adding land to Frost Woods Park and for the reconstruction of the Lottes Park Boat Launch,” said City Councilor Jennifer Kuhr.
Kuhr, a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board, brought the motion to the table alongside Parks Director Jacob Anderson.
“This is a really important project as we move forward, especially with a forthcoming acquisition grant request for San Damiano. There’s been one county, at least outside of Dane County, that has put forward a resolution supporting the increased funding for the program,” Anderson said.
In 2010, the state legislature re-authorized the then 21-year-old grant program for a 10 year renewal. When that renewal ended at the end of 2019, Gov. Evers renewed the program again, this time for a $33 million-per-year, two-year extension.
Now, the DNR is asking for another 10-year extension as the program’s end date approaches next year. The organization is seeking a $50-million-per-year renewal.
While initially a bipartisan program, Kuhr said push-back from certain politicians may have the potential to hinder the program’s renewal.
“It’s named after both a Republican and a Democrat, so it’s a bipartisan program,” said Kuhr. “But there is opposition to it, unfortunately, so it will be an interesting way through the joint finance committee.”
If the DNR’s request is denied, the grant program is likely to dissolve completely.
Kuhr is hopeful that community and constituent support will help the program gain legislative support at the state level.
“My hope is that constituents will learn more about the program, see its value and reach out to their state representatives to make sure this stays in the budget,” Kuhr said. “[Without the program] we would not be able to do some of the fantastic park projects that we do. Recreation opportunities bring a huge economic impact to our region, and that can’t be overlooked.”
While the council did not vote on the issue at its Feb. 15 meeting, the motion will be brought back at a later meeting after Gov. Evers has announced the state’s budget. Until then, the parks board is hopeful that the city will go to bat for the program.
“We would like to see the Monona City Council formally support the renewal of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship fund because those dollars are a huge help to communities looking to expand recreational opportunities to the benefit of their citizens and their local economies,” Kuhr said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.