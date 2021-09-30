Monona Grove cross country results from Midwest Invitational, girls seventh, boys 23rd

The Monona Grove cross country team competed at the Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 25, with the girls team finishing seventh out of 35 teams and the boys team finishing 23rd of 44.
Freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the girls race with a time of 17 minutes and 54.40 seconds. Senior Allison Yundt placed in 54th with a time of 20:26.10 and junior Madeline Hogan ran a time of 20:31.80 to place 69th.
In 70th was senior Elena Kozich (20:32.20) and in 84th place was freshman Abigail Koonce (20:43.30). Junior Erica Eastman (20:51.10) finished in 92nd and freshman Toni Kozich (21:23.20) in 132nd place.
The girls team finished with 271 points.
For the boys race, senior Jacob Anderson secured a 70th-place finish with a time of 17:00.80, leading Monona Grove finishes. Senior Collin Nelson (17:23.20) came in 103rd and senior Charlie Janda (17:28.60) ended the race in 117th.
Senior Logan Aro (18:01.60) placed 161st and senior Drew Sengos (18:04.00) closed in 164th. In 195th was senior Enzo Derosa (18:25.00) and senior Brandon Rogers (18:46.30) took 227th place.
The boys team finished with 611 points.