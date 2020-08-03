Bigfoot? Sasquatch? Abominable Snowman?
None of the above. It’s Famous Yeti’s Pizza, and its new home is in Cottage Grove.
Cale and Caitlin Ryan have expanded their pizza business to a second location, this one at 447 W. Cottage Grove Road. The original Famous Yeti’s Pizza is in Stoughton.
“We started with our first pizza business in 2012,” Cale Ryan said. “Now, we’re looking to branch out.”
Customers will find a lot of original items on the menu.
“We’ve developed the recipes on our own, and wanted to make it homey and near to our hearts,” Ryan said. “We buy a lot of things locally. We wanted to offer high-quality ingredients, so we make our own giardiniera mix and have chunky garlic for those who want it.”
Stuffed pizza is a must for Ryan, who grew up in Chicago. The menu also features traditional pizza, sandwiches, salads and a few sides.
“I’ve always worked in restaurants, doing one thing or another,” he said. “I actually studied math in college, and Caitlin is a business major. We like being around people, and serving food brings you close to them. It really makes you feel like a part of the community.”
In between opening the two pizza businesses, the couple opened Wendigo in Stoughton in 2014. Wendigo offers burgers, grilled cheese, chicken tenders and the like.
The monster names for the restaurant stemmed from a nickname Caitlin Ryan gave to her husband.
Cale Ryan left Chicago for Colorado, living about 9,200 feet above sea level. She was from Michigan and called him a mountain beast. The names evolved from there, and is cemented in the Yeti Spaghetti menu item – garlic crust, stuffed with spaghetti, meatballs and sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Plans were to open the Cottage Grove business in April, but the coronavirus health pandemic forced the Ryans to concentrate on their Stoughton restaurants. The Cottage Grove store opened last month.
At first the store was only open four days a week, but today it’s open every day but Monday. Hours of operation begin at 3:30 p.m., but Cale Ryan expects to eventually open for lunch as well.
“We have pizza by the slice at the Stoughton store, and that’s always popular, so we expect to add that,” he said.
In addition to limited dine-in seating (due to the health crisis), carryout and delivery service are also offered. When the store gets ramped up full staff, Ryan expects to have three full-time and seven part-time employees.
