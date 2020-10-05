Approximately 50 to 80% of American adults struggle with some form of anxiety when visiting the dentist, according to a study conducted by the Journal of Dental Hygiene. Add to that the emotional weight of the COVID-19 health crisis, and some dental patients’ fears could skyrocket.
The Wisconsin Dental Association reported in a Sept. 22 press release that fear of the dentist is one of the main reasons why Americans skip their routine teeth cleanings. Dental health officials warn that avoiding the dentist can only make things worse, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Laura Tills, a dentist at Riverplace Dental in Monona, said she has witnessed firsthand the detriments of putting off important dental care as a result of the pandemic.
“A lot of people delay general maintenance care,” Tills said. “This results in bigger problems because they waited so long.”
Another issue, Tills said, is the damage that anxiety can do to patients’ oral health whether they visit the dentist regularly or not.
“Clenching your jaw a lot due to stress can actually break your teeth,” she warned, urging patients who clench their teeth when feeling anxious to invest in a mouthguard.
When asked if she has seen an increase in dental anxiety with her patients since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Tills said it’s a toss-up. While some are feeling more anxious, others are excited.
“A lot of patients are very excited to come in because they haven’t seen anyone in so long and they feel safe here. How much they appreciate what we’ve done to make the office a safe environment makes it all worthwhile,” Tills explained.
Riverplace Dental was closed, minus emergencies, for two months this year due to COVID-19. Tills said the staff spent those months working hard to make the clinic a safe place for the Monona community.
The waiting room is closed, Tills said, and patients have their temperature taken prior to entering the office. Additionally, patients are sent a questionnaire both the day before and the day of their appointment to screen for symptoms of COVID-19. Everyone who enters is prompted to sanitize their hands and staff are equipped with N-95 masks and face shields.
Despite the pandemic, Tills wants patients who struggle with both dental and COVID-19 anxiety to find solace in the preparedness of the dental community.
“As dentists, we have always been acutely aware of infection control. During this pandemic, we are very well prepared to deal with the prevention of disease spread,” Tills said.
