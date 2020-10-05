Monday, Sept. 28

Assist ambulance. 420 Falcon Circle, 5:38 a.m.

Assist other agency. South Stoughton Road, 10:10 a.m.

Assist ambulance. 4917 Wallace Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle. 5307 Winnequah Road, 12:16 p.m.

Accident. Monona Drive and East Broadway, 3:23 p.m.

Check person. 443 Falcon Circle, 5:47 p.m.

Check person. 6325 Monona Drive, 6:04 p.m.

Suspicious person. 4909 Gordon Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

Disturbance. 105 East Broadway, 11:09 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Assist ambulance. 5808 Anthony Place, 6:16 a.m.

Assist ambulance. 353 Owen Road, 6:44 a.m.

Damage to property. Winnequah Road & Tonyawatha Trail, 7:12 a.m.

Damage to property. 4812 Winnequah Road, 8:42 a.m.

Noise disturbance. 800 West Broadway, 9:26 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol. 105 East Broadway, 9:32 a.m.

Safety hazard. US Highway 12 Westbound & Monona Drive, 9:51 a.m.

Assist ambulance. 6801 South Towne Drive, 9:58 a.m.

Check property. 5809 Winnequah Road, 10:31 a.m.

Accident/private property. 2311 West Broadway, 1:09 p.m.

Check area/foot patrol. 6540 Monona Drive, 1:26 p.m.

Check property. 250 Femrite Drive, 3:02 p.m.

Check person. 4613 Monona Drive, 3:29 p.m.

AED response. US Highway 12 Eastbound & Monona Drive, 3:59 p.m.

Accident/no injury. 112 Owen Road, 5:50 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Alcohol compliance check. 1120 Birch Haven Circle, 12:10 a.m.

Assist fire department. 300 Femrite Drive, 12:11 a.m.

Check person. 2051 West Broadway, 8:40 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol. 6025 Monona Drive, 8:59 a.m.

Harassment. 6000 Gisholt Drive, 10:10 a.m.

Assist ambulance. 300 Femrite Drive, 12:22 p.m.

Safety hazard. US Highway 12 & South Towne Drive, 3:57 p.m.

Theft/retail. 26-year-old Madison male arrested. 2151 Royal Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

Assist ambulance. 5110 Shore Acres Road, 6:20 p.m.

Check person. 5511 Monona Drive, 7:43 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Assist ambulance. 420 Falcon Drive, 2:18 a.m.

Neighbor trouble. 353 Owen Road, 9:18 a.m.

Intoxicated person. 6540 Monona Drive, 1:40 p.m.

Accident/no injury. 26-year-old Brooklyn female arrested. Monona Drive & Owen Road, 3:25 p.m.

Accident/private property. 6580 Monona Drive, 4:42 p.m.

Accident/no injury. 2640 US Highway 12 Eastbound, 4:51 p.m.

Assist ambulance. 6408 Copps Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

Accident/no injury. 2636 US Highway 12 Eastbound, 5:19 p.m.

Arrested adult. 6580 Monona Drive, 5:26 p.m.

Civil dispute. 2151 Royal Avenue, 6:37 p.m.

Assist ambulance. 4222 Winnequah Road, 10:39 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Animal/stray. Winnequah Road & Frost Woods Road, 9:36 a.m.

Fraud. 201 Frost Woods Road, 11:10 a.m.

Assist other agency. US Highway 12 Eastbound & Monona Drive, 11:13 a.m.

Check person. 1220 East Broadway, 11:38 a.m.

Accident/private property. 2151 Royal Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

Animal/stray. 4913 Schofield Street, 1:07 p.m.

Death investigation. 711 Pirate Island Road, 1:14 p.m.

Assist fire department. 211 Owen Road, 1:33 p.m.

Check property. 804 Owen Road, 4:52 p.m.

Assist ambulance. 804 Owen Road, 4:52 p.m.

Assist fire department. 804 Owen Road, 4:54 p.m.

Intoxicated person. 6544 Monona Drive, 5:34 p.m.

Suspicious person. 4626 Tonyawatha Trail, 5:37 p.m.

Assist ambulance. 6544 Monona Drive 6:07 p.m.

Check property. Frost Woods Road & Monona Drive, 6:36 p.m.

Noise disturbance. Winnequah Road & Voges Road, 8:11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Alcohol compliance check. 6308 Inland Way, 12:00 a.m.

Check person. 1101 Birch Haven Circle, 12:57 a.m.

Assist ambulance. 5202 Winnequah Road, 7:47 a.m.

Domestic/family trouble. 300 Owen Road, 9:33 a.m.

Accident/no injury. 1000 Nichols Road, 11:02 a.m.

Theft/retail. 34-year-old Madison female arrested. 2151 Royal Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

Theft/retail. 42-year-old Madison female arrested. 2151 Royal Avenue, 9:49 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Assist ambulance. 300 Femrite Drive, 12:16 a.m.

Assist fire department. 6522 Monona Drive, 8:23 a.m.

Check area/foot patrol. 6540 Monona Drive, 8:55 a.m.

Theft/retail. 2151 Royal Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

Theft/retail. 2151 Royal Avenue, 1:22 p.m.

Check property. 1000 Nichols Road, 1:32 p.m.

Animal/found. 5907 Anthony Place, 7:12 p.m.

Theft/retail. 2151 Royal Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

Assist ambulance. 300 Femrite Drive, 9:44 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Suspicious person. 4900 Shore Acres Road, 3:37 a.m.

