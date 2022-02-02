Monona Grove boys swim handles DeForest on senior night

The Monona Grove boys swim team celebrated senior night on Tuesday, Jan. 25 by winning all 11 events in a 125-44 win over DeForest.
“There have been a lot of athletes that I’ve been able to work with over the years that are incredibly coachable, they want to improve, they want to put in the time and effort and do things the right way and that describes this entire senior group,” said Monona Grove boys swim coach Kelly Chadesh.
The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Cameron Tejeda, freshman Hayden McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and sophomore Danny O’Malley took first with a time of one minute and 47.22 seconds. Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.84 as sophomore Danny O’Malley (2:03.64) took second.
Senior Caleb Jondle swam to a first-place finish (2:08.88) in the 200-yard individual medley. Jondle won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.26 seconds and senior Jonah Elfers (51.46) took second.
Tejeda (55.26) took first in the 100-yard freestyle as Johnson (58.66) took second. McGlynn won the 500-yard freestyle at 5:18.66 and freshman Brayden Campbell (5:56.76) took second.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Jondle, O’Malley, McGlynn and Elfers placed first with a time of 1:39.32. O’Malley won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.47 and junior Felix Saloma (1:09.58) took second.
“January is the hardest year for them, we don’t have a break, they have finals and we just have to grind it out to get to this postseason,” said Chadesh. “I am really excited about what our postseason will be.”
With a time of 1:08.40, McGlynn won the 100-yard breaststroke as sophomore Sam Steenhagen (1:12.16) came in second place. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Elfers, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda took first with a time of 3:15.77.