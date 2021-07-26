Conversations around the potential construction of a new $15.5 million public safety center in Monona have started back up again, after going quiet since February 2020.
City of Monona staff members have begun talking with possible design consultants on the project, and seeing whether the construction of a new building is feasible.
The proposed public safety center would be a joint home to the city’s fire and police departments, built on the existing site of the Monona Fire Station at 5211 Schluter Road.
Prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials considered several potential locations for a new building, but decided to potentially use a land parcel currently home to the existing fire station, and an adjoining parking lot near city hall. Areas of the current station would be demolished to accommodate construction.
Green space behind Monona Grove School District’s administrative offices on Nichols Road was also considered as a potential site, but was ruled out after Monona Grove School Board members decided not to sell the land.
City council members then gave approval for the city to “further explore” construction at the existing fire department building, but the pandemic forced a pause on the planning process.
Now, City Administrator Bryan Gadow confirmed that the planning process is officially back on.
Gadow said the process was relaunched when Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen hosted representatives from Five Bugles Design Firm for a tour of the current fire station space.
“Chief McMullen had a firm come by to… do a very preliminary no cost walk through of the site, to see how the existing facility was and how things might shape up on the site,” said Gadow. “That was just to kind of give us a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down in terms of if this is even a remote possibility.”
McMullen said the architects gave a thumbs-up.
City staff now plan on seeking consultants for a site feasibility analysis. Gadow said the city would send out a Request for Proposals (RFP) to find interested firms and start the bidding process.
“The next step in a formal process to take this further would be to do an actual RFP for site feasibility analysis,” Gadow confirmed. “We’d bring in a firm to actually take a look at the site in greater detail and determine, from a technical standpoint, what could fit there and how.”
McMullen said he estimates the cost of that feasibility analysis could be anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000.
After a possible feasibility study, city staff would then send out an additional RFP for design services.
“If that [RFP] pencils out to be something that could actually work on that site and the council wants to move forward with the project, we would look at an RFP for formal design services to actually plan out what that building would be… given the cost of architectural design,” Gadow said.
A preliminary price tag for the build could come out to nearly $15.5 million, documents presented at a July 19 city council meeting confirm. Construction would be done in phases, beginning in 2022 or 2023 and likely to conclude by late 2024 or early 2025.
Some close to the project say construction of a new building can’t come soon enough.
“I don’t think the community realizes how desperately we need this facility,” said Kathy Thomas, long-time city council member and chair of Monona’s public safety committee. “Even if we start tomorrow, it’s going to be awhile, and I commend our police and fire departments for doing the outstanding job they do considering the circumstances of their facilities.”
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin said those circumstances include the square-footage of the building, which is only about half of what’s needed.
The current combined square-footage of the police and fire stations is 28,000 sq. ft., but an architectural study done in 2012 said the square footage needed for police and fire combined is 51,000 sq. ft.
Chaney Austin said one of the most concerning spacing issues is the squad room, a small room with no windows that houses six to seven computer desks. It’s the only designated work space for the crew of 21 police officers.
“We have 21 cops, we have five dispatchers, and this is the only space in which we have to work and do anything from fatal crashes to retail thefts to arson,” the chief said. “This is an environment where, if you had six cops, this would be plenty, but not with 21. Nobody can really decompress in this environment.”
It’s a similar environment in the station’s two interview rooms, which are close in size to a walk-in closet.
“This is just not a humane space to interview someone, especially the victim of a crime,” Chaney Austin said.
He said he’s also hoping for a holding cell and adjoining bathroom to be included in the new building plans. In the current station, suspects have to share a bathroom with police department employees and the only available space to detain a suspect, besides an interview room, is in a narrow hallway.
In the evidence room, officers are quickly running out of space to store key artifacts, Chaney Austin said. There also isn’t room for a walk-in fridge for evidence that needs to be kept cold.
“Most facilities have a walk-in fridge, we have a store bought kitchen fridge,” he said. “We are doing the best with the resources we have, which are within the guidelines, but we know they’re not up to twenty first century standards… we’re working in a twenty first century policing era but we’re not using any twenty first century tools within our physical spaces.”
Overall, Chaney Austin said it’s not just an issue for current officers, but also affects recruitment.
“If I were to add a staff member right now, there would be no desk or space for them. We need a good quality workspace for our staff, but also to help us in recruiting new officers,” he said. “I don’t want to be mediocre, I don’t want to just be acceptable, I want to be exceptional.”
He said his hopes are high that a new public safety center could help the department achieve that.
On the fire station side of the building, it’s a similar scene.
Due to lack of space, the Monona fire chief is the only department head in the city who shares an office with other employees, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eklof said.
Eklof also said the fire department is lacking in bed space for firefighters and medics that need to spend the night for a 24-hour shift.
When the Monona Community Festival last month caused an increased need for on-duty emergency personnel, Eklof said some fire and EMS staff had to sleep on cots in the community meeting room.
He said the bigger problem, though, is spacing for the fire engines and ambulances. Due to the small size of the garage, the department has had to shell out thousands of dollars for custom-made fire trucks and ladders.
“What we’ve had to do is make our trucks fit the station,” Eklof said. “We now have roll-up doors instead of swinging doors because, if people are getting in the fire truck and the ambulance at the same time, the doors will hit each other.”
“In order to make our ladder fit the fire station, we spent $100,000 to make it lower and we extended the building in the back,” Eklof continued.
On either side of the garage door, there are only four inches of space for the fire trucks to pull in and out, Eklof said. Because it used to be the city’s public works garage, he said it’s narrow and isn’t built for fire equipment.
On top of cramped space for the fire engines and ambulances, the fire department also shares its garage with the city’s parks department.
As production of a possible public safety center moves forward, Eklof said a top priority for the department will be wider, taller garage doors and a bigger training facility.
In his more than four decades with Monona Fire and EMS, Eklof said this is the closest they’ve come to expanding their space.
“I’m glad that the city is moving forward with it,” Eklof said. “It’s a long time coming and I’m pretty excited about the prospect. I’ve been here more than 40 years and this is the first time we’ve gotten this far.”