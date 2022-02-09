 Skip to main content

hot
MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND WRESTLING

Guenther Switzer wins conference at 220; Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling ninth at conference

Guenther Switzer
Buy Now

Monona Grove/McFarland's Guenther Switzer hoists Stoughton's Beckett Spilde in the air on his way to finishing a takedown during the 220-pound championship match at the Badger Conference tournament in Beaver Dam on Saturday. Switzer won by a 10-3 decision.

Senior Guenther Switzer continued his domination this season, winning the 220 weight bracket at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Beaver Dam High School.

Switzer earned a pinfall (1:37) over Jack Tarnutzer of Sauk Prairie, and won a 7-3 decision over Nick Ludowese of Beaver Dam. In the first-place match, Switzer won a 10-3 decision over Beckett Spilde of Stoughton to claim 220.

Jaden Denman
Buy Now

Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jaden Denman takes down Waunakee’s Jayden Freie during the third place match at 126 pounds at the Badger Conference tournament in Beaver Dam on Saturday. Denman won a 13-5 major decision over Freie.

Junior Jaden Denman took third at 126, scoring a 12-8 victory over Trenton Curtin of Reedsburg in his opening match. Denman was pinned (2:53) by eventual champion Chase Beckett of Portage before moving to the consolation championship, scoring a forfeit over Ethan Peterson of Stoughton and winning the third-place match by a 13-5 major decision over Jayden Freie of Waunakee.

Freshman Luke Rux wrestled to fourth place at 170, scoring a 7-3 decision over Mason Grow of Beaver Dam. Rux was pinned (0:48) by Brody Hemauer of DeForest. In the consolation bracket, Rux scored a pinfall (3:06) over Jordan Starr of Portage, and won an 8-5 decision over Braylen Owen of Baraboo before losing the third-place match by an 8-1 decision to Reedsburg’s Devin Judd.

Junior Cade Rux finished fifth at 160, winning his first match by pinfall (3:22) over Jace Amacher of Monroe. Rux won a 6-5 decision over Mason Fritsche of Watertown before being pinned (1:00) by Aiden Worden of Fort Atkinson. Rux was then pinned (0:25) by Logan Thomas of Beaver Dam before winning the fifth-place match by pinfall (3:53) over Fritsche.

Junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre took seventh at 182, losing a pinfall (3:53) to Bennett Rhodes of Reedsburg in his opening match. In the consolation bracket, Dyer-Ysaguirre scored a pinfall (4:36) over Triston Hanson of Fort Atkinson and pinned (1:09) Alex Katers of Sauk Prairie.

Freshman Joel Karls competed at 132, scoring a pinfall (1:49) over Ramiro Ramos of Oregon. Karls was pinned (2:48) by eventual champion Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton. Moving to the consolation bracket, Karls was pinned (3:39) by Colton Herritz of Reedsburg, and was pinned (2:46) by Landon Heitmeier of Portage.

Junior Blare Wood competed at 138, losing his first-round match by an 8-1 decision to Broc Mullenbach of Beaver Dam. In the consolation bracket, Wood scored a 16-1 technical fall over Riley Minnete of Sauk Prairie before losing an 8-6 sudden victory to Garret Crawford of Portage.

Freshman Andrew Maly wrestled at 145, getting pinned (0:53) by eventual champion Royce Nilo of Milton. Maly was pinned (3:13) in the consolation bracket by Easton Warden of Beaver Dam.

Team scores: Milton 372.5, Reedsburg 246.5, Stoughton 228, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 184.5, Portage 184, Watertown 149.5, Monroe 125.5, Fort Atkinson 119.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 117.5, Baraboo 117, Waunakee 104, Sauk Prairie 99, DeForest 92, Oregon 90, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 28.

