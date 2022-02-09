Guenther Switzer wins conference at 220; Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling ninth at conference

Senior Guenther Switzer continued his domination this season, winning the 220 weight bracket at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Beaver Dam High School.
Switzer earned a pinfall (1:37) over Jack Tarnutzer of Sauk Prairie, and won a 7-3 decision over Nick Ludowese of Beaver Dam. In the first-place match, Switzer won a 10-3 decision over Beckett Spilde of Stoughton to claim 220.
Junior Jaden Denman took third at 126, scoring a 12-8 victory over Trenton Curtin of Reedsburg in his opening match. Denman was pinned (2:53) by eventual champion Chase Beckett of Portage before moving to the consolation championship, scoring a forfeit over Ethan Peterson of Stoughton and winning the third-place match by a 13-5 major decision over Jayden Freie of Waunakee.
Freshman Luke Rux wrestled to fourth place at 170, scoring a 7-3 decision over Mason Grow of Beaver Dam. Rux was pinned (0:48) by Brody Hemauer of DeForest. In the consolation bracket, Rux scored a pinfall (3:06) over Jordan Starr of Portage, and won an 8-5 decision over Braylen Owen of Baraboo before losing the third-place match by an 8-1 decision to Reedsburg’s Devin Judd.
Junior Cade Rux finished fifth at 160, winning his first match by pinfall (3:22) over Jace Amacher of Monroe. Rux won a 6-5 decision over Mason Fritsche of Watertown before being pinned (1:00) by Aiden Worden of Fort Atkinson. Rux was then pinned (0:25) by Logan Thomas of Beaver Dam before winning the fifth-place match by pinfall (3:53) over Fritsche.
Junior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre took seventh at 182, losing a pinfall (3:53) to Bennett Rhodes of Reedsburg in his opening match. In the consolation bracket, Dyer-Ysaguirre scored a pinfall (4:36) over Triston Hanson of Fort Atkinson and pinned (1:09) Alex Katers of Sauk Prairie.
Freshman Joel Karls competed at 132, scoring a pinfall (1:49) over Ramiro Ramos of Oregon. Karls was pinned (2:48) by eventual champion Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton. Moving to the consolation bracket, Karls was pinned (3:39) by Colton Herritz of Reedsburg, and was pinned (2:46) by Landon Heitmeier of Portage.
Junior Blare Wood competed at 138, losing his first-round match by an 8-1 decision to Broc Mullenbach of Beaver Dam. In the consolation bracket, Wood scored a 16-1 technical fall over Riley Minnete of Sauk Prairie before losing an 8-6 sudden victory to Garret Crawford of Portage.
Freshman Andrew Maly wrestled at 145, getting pinned (0:53) by eventual champion Royce Nilo of Milton. Maly was pinned (3:13) in the consolation bracket by Easton Warden of Beaver Dam.
Team scores: Milton 372.5, Reedsburg 246.5, Stoughton 228, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 184.5, Portage 184, Watertown 149.5, Monroe 125.5, Fort Atkinson 119.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 117.5, Baraboo 117, Waunakee 104, Sauk Prairie 99, DeForest 92, Oregon 90, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 28.