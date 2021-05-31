Monona Grove softball defeats Watertown

Paige Hanson crosses the plate in Monona Grove's 11-9 victory over Watertown on Tuesday, May 25.
Monona Grove chalked up an 11-9 victory over Watertown on Tuesday, May 25.
In a back-and-forth game, the Silver Eagles opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Watertown responded with three runs in the bottom frame, giving the Goslings a 3-1 lead. Monona Grove responded with three runs of their own in the second to take a 4-3 lead.
The Silver Eagles added two runs in the sixth to increase their lead to 6-3. Watertown tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with three runs.
Monona Grove took back the lead for good, scoring five runs in the seventh inning. Watertown’s three runs in the bottom of the seventh could not catch Monona Grove’s 11-9 victory.
At the plate, Karlie McKenzie knocked in two on three hits for the Silver Eagles. On the mound, McKenzie struck out eight in a complete game.
Emma Lee had another successful game, hitting in five runs on three pitches in the Silver Eagles’ victory.
Monona Grove is enjoying a five-game win streak as they sit atop the Badger South standings.