On Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Monona Fire and EMS Department was dispatched and responded to the 6200 block of Winnequah Road for a reported building fire.
An early report from a responding Monona Police Department officer reported visible smoke and flames from the side of the house. MOFD responded with multiple pieces of apparatus, with the first arriving unit going on scene in under four minutes, according to the department.
The fire was under control within 10 minutes, with damage limited to a garbage receptacle and light damage to the enclosure it was in, according to MOFD. The cause of the fire was found to be discarded fireplace ashes within the receptacle.
The Monona Fire and EMS Department issued a couple of simple reminders in regards to safe disposal of ashes from fireplaces or grills:
- Ashes should be placed in a metal or non-combustible container outside.
- It is a good idea to add water to your ashes to help cool them down completely.
- Ashes should be left outside for several days to cool down before being placed into a receptacle for disposal.
- If a fire does start, call 911 immediately, as fires can double in size every 30 seconds after ignition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.