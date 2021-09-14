Monona Grove girls volleyball falls to DeForest, competes in tournaments

At the Beaver Dam invitational, the Monona Grove volleyball team went 3-2 at the tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Silver Eagles picked up victories against New Holstein (25-9, 25-14), Mayville (25-17, 25-12) and Campbellsport (25-20, 25-14). Losses came against Luxemburg Casco (13-25, 10-25) and Holmen (24-26, 12-25).
Senior defensive specialist Sophi Melde led the team with 22 digs and 15 aces. Senior Setter Jada Braun had 51 assists and sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice had 18 kills and five blocks.
The Silver Eagles season record stands at 9-8 after the tournament.
DeForest 3
Monona Grove 0
The DeForest Norskies defeated the Silver Eagles in straight sets, winning 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 9.
DeForest won the first set 25-20, the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-19 to get the win.
Monona Grove Quad
At the Monona Grove quad, the Silver Eagles went 2-1 against three Badger Southeast opponents on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Against Milton, the Silver Eagles won, (23-25, 25-19, 17-15). Fort Atkinson defeated MG in a third-set tiebreaker, (20-25, 25-20, 10-15). Monona Grove defeated Stoughton in a three-set tiebreaker, (24-26, 25-15, 15-12).
Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice had 19 kills and three blocks. Senior setter Jada Braun had six aces and 56 assists. And senior Courtney Havertape had 24 digs.