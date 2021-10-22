Monona's Halloween Spooktacular will take place at top secret location

Not only will the 2021 Halloween Spooktacular in Monona be spooky, but it will also be super-secret.
The city’s parks and recreation department will be concealing the location of the spooktacular party, set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 29, until 24 hours in advance of the event.
“We’re switching this up this year by making it a secret,” said Missy Miller, Monona's recreation and aquatics supervisor. “In the past, people were able to come to Dream Park and enjoy the event, but this year, people are preregistering for the event, not knowing where the location is.”
Those who register for the Halloween Spooktacular will receive an email sometime on Oct. 28 revealing the top-secret location, Miller said.
For a fee of $5, participants will enjoy a spooky egg hunt, a spooky movie and spooky snacks.
Hidden eggs will be filled with an assortment of candy and camouflaged throughout the secret location.
The parks and recreation department is encouraging everyone to bring a flashlight for searching and a trick-or-treat bag to hold found eggs, said Miller. There will be a 25 egg limit per person, and no parents will be allowed in the hunting grounds, unless guiding a child age two or under.
After the egg hunt, participants will be invited to watch a Halloween-themed movie. Miller said attendees should bring folding chairs or a blanket for the film.
For snacks, one bag of popcorn and one hot chocolate will be provided per person. Additional popcorn and hot chocolate will be available to purchase for $1.
Also new this year, the event will have a limited number of attendees. Only the first 100 people to purchase tickets will be allowed in, said Miller, with the potential for that to rise to 125, but no higher.
A limit on attendees will help event organizers control the population amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Miller.
This year will mark the ninth Halloween Spooktacular in Monona, with the 2020 event cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Miller said the parks and recreation department is excited to get back into the spooky swing of things in 2021.
“People should come with their flashlights, dressed up in their Halloween costumes, and just enjoy a beautiful fall night,” she said.
The deadline to register for the Halloween Spooktacular is Wednesday, Oct. 27. Registration is live at this link: https://mymonona.com/449/Halloween-Spooktacular.