Monona Grove boys and girls track and field qualifies for sectionals in 14 events

  • Updated

*Editor’s note: This will appear in the June 2nd edition of the Herald-Independent

Competing at the Oregon Regional on Monday, May 23, the Monona Grove girls track and field team finished third, while the boys finished fifth.

The top four qualifiers in each event qualify for sectionals.

For the girls, junior Madeline Hogan won the high jump at five feet and four inches. Hogan scored first in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.68 seconds, and took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.46 seconds.

The 4x800 relay team of freshman Toni Kozich, senior Elena Kozich, junior Erica Eastman and senior Ally Yundt took first at 9:59.01. Eastman finished fourth in the 3200 meter at 11:49.17.

The 4x200 relay team of junior Taylor Moreau, sophomore Abby Bykowski, sophomore Anna Raskob and sophomore Karsyn Nelson finished fourth at 1:53.32.

Junior Jane Procter threw second in the discus throw at 106 feet and seven inches. Junior Kate Walsh placed fourth in the 400 meter at 1:08.72.

For the boys, senior Brandon Rogers ran second in the 1600 meter at four minutes and 53.30 seconds.

Senior Markale Curry finished fourth in the long jump at 19 feet and 10 inches. Curry scored second in the triple jump at 42 feet.

The 4x200 relay team of senior Grant Dahlhauser, senior Tyler Dahlhauser, junior Cuinn Larsh and junior Brady Voss finished third at 1:32.64. The 4x100 relay team of Grant and Tyler Dahlhauser, Larsh and Voss took second at 43.97 seconds.

Senior Jalen Wendricks ran fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.79 seconds. Senior Patrick Clark threw fourth in the discus throw at 135 feet and five inches.

Team scores — girls: Sun Prairie 148, Stoughton 117, Monona Grove 104, Oregon 90, Janesville Craig 68.5, Janesville Parker 68, Milton 52.5, Madison La Follette 46.

Team scores — boys: Sun Prairie 165, Janesville Parker 115.25, Oregon 107.5, Madison La Follette 98, Monona Grove 70.5, Stoughton 55, Milton 50.75, Janesville Craig 34.75.

