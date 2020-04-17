A portion of West Parkview Street in Cottage Grove will be repaved this year as part of the village’s annual road maintenance work.
JJ Larson, director of public works and utilities, said the road was selected based on its condition, traffic, visibility and budget. The specific area targeted is West Parkview Street between North Main Street (Highway N) and the intersection with Westlawn Drive.
“The street is showing signs of serious wear, failed maintenance treatments and increasing potholes,” Larson said. “It is also a heavily traveled route to and from Taylor Prairie School.”
Work is expected to begin in May.
“The repaving project is the second year of the village’s capital repaving work,” Larson said. “This project will be a full-depth pulverization and repaving of the asphalt. That is the entire scope of the project; there is no utility work planned as a part of it.”
The village budgeted $121,000 for the project, which will be done by Tri-County Paving Inc. of DeForest. The village added another $27,316 in Local Road Improvement Funds for the project. The final bid was for $116,858.
Payne and Dolan Inc. bid $117,802, and Wolf Paving bid $117,990.
Remaining funds will be put toward other projects, Larson said.
“I am still finalizing numbers on our street maintenance work for the year; this is the crack-filling and sealcoating done annually to preserve our streets,” he said. “We also have a number of other areas that could use some patching repairs. These maintenance items are likely where we’ll be utilizing the remaining repave dollars, but how much and who has yet to be determined.”
